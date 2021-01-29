On Jan. 20, Americans witnessed the peaceful transition of power from one administration to another. The scene played out on the steps of the United States Capitol, and though lacking the usual crowds and devoid of much of the pomp, it followed the same pattern as those that have preceded it over the past two centuries.
Though not present on the dais, the presence of Abraham Lincoln pervaded the entire ceremony. We were reminded that when Lincoln was inaugurated in 1861, the Capitol dome remained unfinished, and that it would be during the years of the tumultuous Civil War that the building, the embodiment of the American republic and American unity, would finally be completed. We were told of Lincoln signing the Emancipation Proclamation, and that upon affixing his signature to the document he noted to those with him, “If my name ever goes into history it will be for this act, and my whole soul is in it.” The stone likeness of Lincoln, seated in his memorial two miles distant, looked on as the American pageant unfolded.
