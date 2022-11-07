A busy fall season is helping to bolster an already big year for tourism in Adams County.
Lodging data for September, the latest month available, shows a nearly 9% increase in hotel occupancy over September 2021, according to a report by Smith Travel Research (STR). Early indications also show that October 2022 is holding strong over the same month last year.
With high gas prices and inflation, 2022 has been anything but a typical year for tourism, but Adams County has successfully attracted travelers from the Mid-Atlantic and beyond as visitors look for more nearby and affordable destinations to get away. Knowing this, the marketing team at Destination Gettysburg specifically targets audiences who can reach Adams County in a half-day or less, and find an array of experiences for families, couples and groups of friends.
After six straight months of growth over 2021, occupancy rates softened slightly in July and August, only to bounce back in September. Destination Gettysburg has increased and adjusted its marketing tactics to set Adams County up for a strong finish to 2022.
While occupancy rates and lodging revenue aren’t the only measurements for tourism’s success, each is an important barometer for the strength of the industry within a community. Likewise, increases in lodging revenue also lead to growth in other areas including dining, entertainment, shopping and more.
Lodging revenue, year to date, has grown consistently over the past five years, with the exception of 2020 when the industry faced a devastating hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lodging revenue from January through August, as provided by the Adams County treasurer’s office:
- 2022, $41.6 million
- 2021, $36.5 million
- 2020, $17.0 million
- 2019, $35.6 million
- 2018, $35.3 million
Proportionately, the hotel room rental tax (known more commonly as the lodging tax or pillow tax), collected by the county to support tourism marketing and government initiatives across Adams County, has also increased, providing additional revenue to qualified municipalities and county government.
Just recently, the Adams County Commissioners pledged $150,000 in lodging tax revenue for a feasibility study to build a proposed Pennsylvania Agricultural Discovery Center in Straban Township. A facility like this would be a significant investment into the tourism industry by attracting school groups, families and other travelers year-round.
If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything in the tourism industry, it’s how important our visitors are to the Adams County economy.
The unfortunate impact across the board (visitor spending, tax revenue generated and jobs supported by travelers) was significant.
Today, as the local tourism industry continues to recover from the pandemic, it’s critical to remember what happened when visitors stopped coming to our destination and the positive impact that occurs when visitors choose to spend their time and money in our community.
Karl Pietrzak is the president and chief executive officer of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached at karl@destinationgettysburg.com.
