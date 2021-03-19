Retiring is difficult, especially when you have had the pleasure of working with so many incredible people. The Main Street Gettysburg community has offered me the opportunity to participate in not only preserving history but making history. Just saying “thank you” to the hundreds of individuals who have made this community a better place is simply not enough to express my true appreciation.
When I arrived at Main Street in 2007, I quickly became aware of the huge responsibility and cost burden that this small community carries in preserving this historic treasure. Unlike other historic towns, Gettysburg exists as a fabric of history and 21st century all woven together. Balancing both is difficult. Over the years, Main Street leaders and volunteers have taken on this challenge and successfully created and facilitated important historic preservation and economic development improvements to keep the town alive and well.
