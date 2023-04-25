People’s perception of cyber hackers is often shaped by popular books or movies, which provide a simplistic view of their demeanor and motives. The reality of their demeanor and motives tends to be much more nuanced and complicated than good versus evil.

One of the most famous hacker fiction writers is Neal Stephenson, who has written numerous hacker fiction thrillers, including “Cryptonomical.” This book focuses on hacker characters that are Allied codebreakers during World War II based at Bletchley Park in Britain.

Glenn Fiedelholtz was a senior cyber threat analyst for the federal government for 25 years. In addition, he worked for Raytheon and Northern Grumman Corporation as a cyber security analyst. He published the Cyber Security Network Guide textbook and many scholarly articles concerning different cyber security topics.

