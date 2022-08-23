Mark your calendar for Friday, Nov. 3 for this year’s annual Giving Spree.
The Adams County Community Foundation and its cadre of talented organizers brings us this amazing community event every year. Its purpose is to link our local nonprofit organizations to our generous public to raise funds that will benefit Adams County residents.
Here are some fun facts about the Giving Spree:
This year, 93 nonprofit organizations are participating in the Giving Spree. You can find the list of authorized beneficiaries at http://www.adamscountycf.org. Their missions range in scope: health and wellbeing; education and scholarships; history and preservation; art, music and theater; media; community and economic development. These are but a few categories. There are many more serving youth and adults alike.
All are selfless devotees, doers and go-getters, who support Adams County with a vast assortment of programs and services. I can’t imagine our community without them.
Take a minute to consider all the work and advocacy these organizations do. Think of someone you know who has been empowered, learned a skill or received help. Think of how your local awareness has grown through outreach, news stories, social media posts, editorials and commentary. Think of how lucky we are that our county is full of generous people. Think of the time and talent that makes this an awesome place to call home. Then, consider those who make it all happen, those remarkable souls, who toil for the benefit of others. Now think what it would be like without them.
The Giving Spree provides one day a year when each of us can participate and help their work. By donating through the Giving Spree, we all become part of their efforts, part of their team, part of their service and part of their legacy.
One final fact: last year, only about 2% of our residents contributed to the Giving Spree. Total contributions exceeded $3 million, proof positive that the Adams County citizenry is, indeed, a very caring and generous community.
I encourage you to look up the beneficiary list and find out more about our Adams County nonprofit organizations.
There’s plenty of time to discover what they do and figure out which ones you want to support.
The goals for 2022 are 4% in donors and $4 million in donations. Will you help us reach the 4 and 4 Challenge?
Jill Sellers is the president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband Shane and their two sons, Joshua and Caleb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.