Gettysburg and Adams County have had a sister city relationship with the Leon region of Nicaragua for over 35 years, which has meant a sharing of cultures with what is the western hemisphere’s second-most poverty-stricken nation. In Gettysburg, a huge part of this has been a focus not on poverty and despair, which everywhere in the world has plenty of, but instead a celebration of the arts that are bone deep and joyous in both countries. Music and dance intertwined have been a part of cross-culture exchanges and delegations, especially as represented by an annual event known as Salsa on the Square, when the city block in front of the Majestic Theater becomes a dance floor with a band playing at one end of the street and movement in sway to the music extending all the way to the other end. Such public celebrations have not been possible for the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Friday, Sept. 30 the dance returns, this particular festival of life begins again and the sharing between people of Gettysburg and the Latino community renews itself.
Nicaragua is a country with a torn history, often in darkness but always striving toward light. The tragedy of its wars and political upheavals have resonance with a place like Gettysburg, where history converged in ways both heroic and horrific. This is reflected in other forms of art besides dance and music, and in other ways of sharing between cultures. This month two artists from Nicaragua will visit Gettysburg as part of a plan to paint murals that show the dreams shared with its sister city, Leon. Last year, the sister city organization Project Gettysburg Leon (PGL) sponsored a huge public mural in the central part of Leon that depicted history and life in vivid colors, centered by the visage of one of Latin America’s greatest poets, Ruben Dario, who lived most of his life in Leon. PGL envisions a similar project in Gettysburg, a public mural that will reflect the ties between Gettysburg and Nicaragua and will shine light on what is truly beautiful in both places, despite what has also been tragic.
