Grab your calendars and get ready to circle some dates. Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) has awesome events planned for 2023 that you won’t want to miss:
On Tuesday, March 21, HGAC will kick off its educational speaker series with a talk by Ron Kirkwood, author of “Too Much for Human Endurance: The George Spangler Farm Hospitals and the Battle of Gettysburg.”
This free event begins at 7:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Hall on 35 E. Middle St. in Gettysburg. Learn why Kirkwood considers the George Spangler farm the most important farm in the Battle of Gettysburg. His presentation offers new information about Confederate Brig. Gen. Lewis A. Armistead’s time at Spangler and how the Spangler family and their farm suffered while their land was occupied. Kirkwood has been a Gettysburg Foundation guide at Spangler Farm since 2013.
HGAC will offer other free lectures every third Tuesday of the month through October.
On May 27, HGAC opens its Summer at Spangler program at the Gettysburg Foundation’s Family Day event at the George Spangler Farm, located at 488 Blacksmith Shop Road in Gettysburg.
Come tour the historic Spangler barn, famous as a field hospital but also recognized as a premiere example of the iconic Pennsylvania bank barn. HGAC volunteers will offer visitors a detailed look at the barn’s construction and history.
The 15th annual BarnArt Show & Sale will be held on June 9, 10 and 11 at the G.A.R. Hall on 53 E. Middle St. in Gettysburg. Enjoy a unique art exhibit by regional artists that is free and open to the public.
The Opening Night Reception will be held on Friday, June 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit will then open on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 from noon until 4 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, HGAC’s popular Barn Tour returns. The tour offers visitors the opportunity to visit six historic barns in the Gettysburg area. All barns on the tour will include family-oriented activities.
The program runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and begins at the historic Round Barn on Cashtown Road in Biglerville, where participants can register and receive a tour booklet. Visitors can then drive to the barns in any order and stay as long as they like. Admission is $35 per adult in advance, $40 day of the tour. Kids under 18 are free. Check http://www.hgaconline.org for more information.
Don’t forget HGAC’s McAllister Mill Underground Railroad Tour, which is offered every Saturday from May until August. The tour begins at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the old Mulligan McDuffer’s Golf Course on Baltimore Pike. Suggested donations are $5 for students, $10 for adults. For more information, please call 717-659-8827. Save the dates and hope to see you there.
Keith Schultz is the president of Historic Gettysburg Adams County.
