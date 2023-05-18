On Saturday, May 6, members of the Gettysburg Green Gathering came together once again to pick up trash on Taneytown Road near Gettysburg along a two-mile stretch beginning at Steinwehr Avenue in Gettysburg near Tommy’s Pizza.

Although the group’s primary focus is on education through tree planting, pollinator garden installation, and its namesake “gatherings” that have brought together musicians, educators, landscapers, and advocates for native plants and all things green over the years, taking a turn at picking up the trash is also something organizers see as part of their job.

Will Lane, a lifelong Adams County resident, is a Gettysburg Green Gathering board member and teaches part-time in the English and environmental studies departments at Gettysburg College.

