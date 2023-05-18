On Saturday, May 6, members of the Gettysburg Green Gathering came together once again to pick up trash on Taneytown Road near Gettysburg along a two-mile stretch beginning at Steinwehr Avenue in Gettysburg near Tommy’s Pizza.
Although the group’s primary focus is on education through tree planting, pollinator garden installation, and its namesake “gatherings” that have brought together musicians, educators, landscapers, and advocates for native plants and all things green over the years, taking a turn at picking up the trash is also something organizers see as part of their job.
“We’ve been doing this for a long time,” said Matt Crowner, co-chair of the Green Gathering. “There used to be a lot more beer cans on this stretch. Now it’s more about cigarette butts.” In an area where water drains (and the butts accumulate), he said, it’s not unusual to find 50 in an area no larger than two by two feet.
In all, the group gathered five large garbage bags of trash that would otherwise have found its way deeper into the environment, the waterways, and the ocean. “We file a report after every cleanup with the Ocean Conservancy listing the types of things we found and how many of each,” Crowner said. “As for the butts, I have to admit we quit counting at 500, but in truth, we found many more.”
The Ocean Conservancy, by documenting the results of trash pickups, seeks to build a global movement to minimize the amount of trash, especially plastics, that ends up in the ocean. Plastics are a unique problem because they break up physically before they break down chemically and become microplastics that now turn up literally everywhere. Cigarette butts are an incredibly significant source of microplastics.
“Who would have thought cigarette filters were even made of a plastic-like fiber?” Crowner asked. “But the fibers in there don’t break down chemically, and that creates problems.”
According to the Ocean Service of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), “Cigarette butts are a pervasive, long-lasting, and toxic form of marine debris. They primarily reach our waterways through improper disposal on beaches, rivers, and anywhere on land, transported to our coasts by runoff and stormwater.”
“Most cigarette filters are made out of cellulose acetate, a plastic-like material that’s easy to manufacture, but not easy to degrade,” the website continues. “The fibers in cigarette filters behave just like plastics in our oceans, the UV rays from our sun may break the fibers down into smaller pieces, but they don’t disappear. One solid filter ends up being thousands of tiny microplastics.”
According to Crowner, most of those picking up trash did not realize that cigarette butts turn into microplastic. “They assumed they were made of cotton or something like cotton,” he said. “But we don’t mean to call people out for smoking. We hope they will be responsible and not throw their butts out the window.”
The NOAA website suggests using a metal or vinyl “pocket ashtray” to keep the butts safe and sound for later disposal. Butts can even be recycled by mail through a company called Terracycle, and they can even send you a starter box to collect your butts in at no charge.
As for what’s next for the Green Gathering, plans are already underway for the July 15 Green Home Show at the Gettysburg Rec Park featuring educators and contractors with information on how to make our homes and businesses more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. Building on successful appearances by entomologist and native plant advocate Doug Tallamy last year and the Canadian “butterfly defender” Carol Pasternak this spring, the group also hopes to collaborate with the Gettysburg Farmers Market to bring another speaker to the park in the fall at the conclusion of their season.
In addition, on Saturday morning, May 20, the Green Gathering will host a work day at the Rec Park for maintenance on memorial trees and pollinator gardens already planted. Drop-in volunteers are welcome. For more information, please check out the Gettysburg Green Gathering online.
Will Lane, a lifelong Adams County resident, is a Gettysburg Green Gathering board member and teaches part-time in the English and environmental studies departments at Gettysburg College.
