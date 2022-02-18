Here are some highlights of new fiction titles to start off the new year. All of your favorite bestselling authors are back with mysteries, romances, and historical novels to enjoy in the coming months.
“Steal” by James Patterson is a new thriller in which a college student threatens suicide then disappears. However, his billionaire father is convinced he’s still alive, but can’t turn to the police because of his own secrets.
“Diablo Mesa” by the writing team of Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child takes place at an archeological dig at the supposed site of the Roswell UFO crash. Not surprisingly it turns up a pair of murder victims and more questions than answers.
“Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb, is the 54th Eve Dallas mystery. Eve must unravel a killer’s family history before he strikes again.
In “City of the Dead,” the 37th Alex Delaware novel by Jonathan Kellerman, a psychologist and a detective investigate homicides on the streets of Los Angeles.
“Nothing to Lose,” a J.P. Beaumont novel by J.A. Jance, finds Beau pulled into the past when the son of a murder victim reappears after two decades needing Beau’s help to find his brother.
“Death of a Green-Eyed Monster” by M.C. Beaton is the 34th mystery featuring Hamish MacBeth. After Hamish proposes marriage to the new constable, a murder disrupts the happy couple’s wedding plans. =
“A Game of Fear” by Charles Todd, is the 24th Ian Rutledge mystery. Scotland Yard’s detective is faced with a murder with no body and an eyewitness who claims the murderer is someone who had died several years prior.
“Caramel Pecan Roll Murder” by Joanne Fluke is a cozy mystery, with recipes, in which Hannah Swensen discovers murder while catering a fishing competition.
“Honey Roasted,” the 19th coffeehouse mystery by Cleo Coyle, finds the popular coffeehouse owner investigating a murder on the eve of her wedding.
In “With Love from London” by Sarah Jio, a woman inherits an English bookshop upon the death of her mother who had abandoned her as a child. She’ll need to piece together her mother’s life to find forgiveness and healing.
“Foundation of Love” by Amy Clipston is the first in a new series about an Amish widower with three adult sons who takes another chance at love.
“Meet Me in the Margins” by Melissa Ferguson is a romantic mystery in which a writer pens a romance novel with the help of a secret editor. Can she discover the identity of the mysterious figure leaving notes in the margins of her manuscript?
“Calder Grit” by Janet Dailey, the second entry in the Calder series, continues the historical, western romance set in Montana at the beginning of the 20th century.
“The Great Mrs. Elias” by Barbara Chase-Riboud is based on the true life story of Hannah Elias, one of the richest Black women in America’s Gilded Age.
“An Impossible Impostor” by Deanna Raybourn is the seventh novel featuring Veronica Speedwell. It combines Victorian-era mystery, romance, amnesia, priceless jewels, and possibly, an imposter.
All of these titles and many more are available for free with your library card. Browse through our collections in person or place holds through our online catalog.
