Along with the rest of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic turned HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, and its facilities department upside down. In March 2020, HACC planned for a two week shutdown, which turned into many months of remote work and learning. With a limited number of students and employees on campuses, the facilities teams began skillfully dealing with the many challenges that the pandemic threw their way.
Three challenges topped the list:
1. Staying healthy
2. Maintaining the five campuses, buildings, systems and over 300 acres of green space, gardens, trees and parking lots
3. Keeping the five campuses clean and safe when students and employees returned
Early in the pandemic, the facilities department leadership put their heads together and formulated a plan. Their teams needed to get back to campus to care for HACC’s buildings, systems and grounds. As we learned more about the virus, the plan became more detailed, including the custodial team’s initial “sweep” and cleanup of deserted offices, classrooms and common areas. Then, teams progressed to sanitizing, disinfecting and deep cleaning all areas at the campuses. The maintenance teams returned to inspect and repair the building systems, and the grounds crews resumed mowing, trimming, pruning and planting.
As each semester saw the return of more students and employees to HACC campuses, the facilities teams worked with fervor to maintain all spaces. These dedicated employees completed essential work, including:
● Hanging COVID-19 signage
● Rearranging offices and relocating employees and their belongings
● Staging plexiglass in numerous areas
● Rearranging furniture to accommodate social distancing
● Using new disinfecting equipment like electrostatic guns and Moonbeam3 UVC units
● Placing ISO Clean portable filtration units
● Upgrading HVAC systems
● Checking, assessing and maintaining air and water quality
● Restocking personal protective equipment (PPE).
That’s not all – they ensured that spaces where positive COVID-19 cases were reported on a HACC campus were cleaned and disinfected expertly, confidentially and immediately to ensure the spaces were ready for use again. Whatever the situation called for, the teams showed up to provide a safe working and learning environment.
These were – and sometimes still are – herculean tasks. Under unexpected and demanding conditions, these employees also continue to take care of their own families, deal with sickness, and in some cases, grieve the passing of loved ones and colleagues. Still, they persist, continue to show up and ask, “What’s next, and how can I help?”
To find out more about HACC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit hacc.edu/coronavirus.
