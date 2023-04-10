The year was 1956, during the Cold War, and President Eisenhower was having problems with spy balloons. His spy balloons. Needing information about what was going on behind the Iron Curtain, he had launched an operation, code-named GENETRIX, to overfly the Soviet Union. The results were less than ideal. According to R. Cargill Hall, chief historian of the National Reconnaissance Office, 516 balloons had gone up, but only 44 had been recovered with their photographs. Many had been downed by the Soviets, who had protested the intrusions. The program was soon canceled.

The need for intelligence regarding the capabilities and intentions of America’s greatest adversary remained, as did the desirability of preventing the deterioration of U.S.-USSR relationships. There was also a domestic political factor. Eisenhower’s plans to limit military spending, and thereby bolster America’s economy, were jeopardized by military leaders and their civilian allies, who insisted that the Russians had strategic air and missile forces far greater than they actually were. A more realistic and sanguine assessment of the Soviet threat, based on firm intelligence, would strengthen the president’s hand.

Dr. Daun van Ee is an historian and editor for the Eisenhower Papers Project at Johns Hopkins University and a trustee of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Society. The Eisenhower Society is dedicated to promoting the memory and legacy of leadership of Dwight D. Eisenhower through educational programs, scholarships, grants, and special events. Learn more at http://www.dwightdeisenhowersociety.org.

