Dr. Daun van Ee is an historian and editor for the Eisenhower Papers Project at Johns Hopkins University and a trustee of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Society. The Eisenhower Society is dedicated to promoting the memory and legacy of leadership of Dwight D. Eisenhower through educational programs, scholarships, grants, and special events. Learn more at http://www.dwightdeisenhowersociety.org.