The year was 1956, during the Cold War, and President Eisenhower was having problems with spy balloons. His spy balloons. Needing information about what was going on behind the Iron Curtain, he had launched an operation, code-named GENETRIX, to overfly the Soviet Union. The results were less than ideal. According to R. Cargill Hall, chief historian of the National Reconnaissance Office, 516 balloons had gone up, but only 44 had been recovered with their photographs. Many had been downed by the Soviets, who had protested the intrusions. The program was soon canceled.
The need for intelligence regarding the capabilities and intentions of America’s greatest adversary remained, as did the desirability of preventing the deterioration of U.S.-USSR relationships. There was also a domestic political factor. Eisenhower’s plans to limit military spending, and thereby bolster America’s economy, were jeopardized by military leaders and their civilian allies, who insisted that the Russians had strategic air and missile forces far greater than they actually were. A more realistic and sanguine assessment of the Soviet threat, based on firm intelligence, would strengthen the president’s hand.
There were other options for overhead reconnaissance besides the balloons. For several years the Americans had used military aircrafts, including modified B-47 bombers (normally capable of carrying nuclear weapons). One of the most notable of these missions took place in early May 1956 as a massed flight of six planes boldly flying in formation over the Siberian Arctic. The Soviets detected the incursion and quietly filed a formal protest on May 14.
America’s most valuable partner, the United Kingdom, assisted with these efforts along with some of its own specialized operations. One such had taken place in April, when a British frogman had attempted to swim underwater to a Soviet warship that was visiting Great Britain on a diplomatic mission. The diver never returned; his headless body later washed ashore. Prime Minister Anthony Eden was greatly embarrassed, due in large part to the fact that the leaders of the Soviet Union, Nikolai Bulganin and Nikita Khrushchev, had been passengers aboard the vessel. Eden soon contacted Eisenhower, telling him that he was going to cancel his country’s participation in the latest and most ambitious spy-plane operation, about to begin called operation AQUATONE. This most famous of spy missions used unarmed, extremely high-level U-2 aircraft capable of taking exquisitely detailed photographs with modified versions of the cameras that had been used on the balloon flights.
Having been caught multiple times in the act of spying, along with his principal NATO ally, Ike was forced into new arrangements. These he detailed in a remarkable top-secret letter to his secretary of state, John Foster Dulles (May 17, 1956, Ann Whitman File, Dulles-Herter Series, Eisenhower Presidential Library, Abilene, Kans.). He told Dulles that he had ordered Dulles’s brother, Director of Central Intelligence Allen Dulles, to cancel the U-2 flights from British soil and to work out alternate plans “in entirely different sectors and where risk of discovery would be practically nil.” This was done. The West German government agreed to host the overhead reconnaissance operations, using a German airbase that had been used to launch the American spy balloons.
Eisenhower also reminded the secretary of state, possibly for the historical record, that he had just received his “first information about the Soviet cable that protested some Air Force flights in the Ar[c]tic areas.” Ike then gave orders couched in courteous and rather gentle terms, but also leaving no doubt about exactly what he wanted. He called for a review of American espionage policies in the Far East and suggested (“One thought that has occurred to me”) that the U-2s, presumably undetectable by Soviet radar and incapable of being shot down by Russian planes or missiles, be used in place of the modified American bombers, which were threatening in the Nuclear Age. The President concluded: “Moreover, this might better be done in some area other than the exact one involved in the Soviet protest, because your reply to the Soviets will probably give some assurances that we will look into these occurrences and stop them.”
These presidential directives were also carried out. In June 1956 American U-2s began their overflights of Iron Curtain countries, including the USSR. The program continued successfully, under strict White House controls, until that fateful day in May 1960 when the Soviets were finally able to catch one American U-2, along with its pilot, in the act of spying.
Dr. Daun van Ee is an historian and editor for the Eisenhower Papers Project at Johns Hopkins University and a trustee of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Society. The Eisenhower Society is dedicated to promoting the memory and legacy of leadership of Dwight D. Eisenhower through educational programs, scholarships, grants, and special events. Learn more at http://www.dwightdeisenhowersociety.org.
