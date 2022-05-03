April showers bring May flowers- that’s the old saying and it certainly rings true in Gettysburg. The Gettysburg Garden Club has already beautified the circle and planters in each corner of the square with colorful tulips and will soon be making Gettysburg even more beautiful with the hanging baskets throughout town.
Stores will be open in full bloom on May 6th for First Friday, Gettysburg style. Have some Friday fun and stroll, shop, and support our local small businesses. Please know and understand, that not every GARMA business participates in First Friday. Participation is something that we leave up to the individual businesses. We understand and know the hardships that our businesses are feeling with staffing, so it’s not always possible for everyone to stay open later. But remember, First Friday is all day. You can stroll and shop at any time of day.
Remember when you’re in town for First Friday that we have some wonderfully unique businesses located on Steinwehr Avenue. Sometimes our businesses get lost in the flurry of downtown First Friday activities. There are so many great shops and eateries to stroll and shop in. GARMA members actually start just before Steinwehr with Reid’s Winery, Gettysburg Olive Oil Co., Body and Soul Silversmith, and the Children of Gettysburg 1863 museum on the tail end of Baltimore Street. When you round the bend you are greeted by Rosie’s Collection, Regimental Quartermaster, Hunt’s Battlefield Fries, Dobbin House, Tommy’s Pizza, Gettysburg Eddies, Appalachian Brewing Company, and the Gettysburg Heritage Center. M’Lady’s Parlor is located in the Old Gettysburg Village, and right in front of them is the Civil War Tails museum in the old Homestead Orphanage. With all of these places you could spend your entire First Friday on one street!
More fun continues in May with our 55th Gettysburg Outdoor Antique and Arts Show held on May 21st from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Since I took over organizing the show in June 2020, we’ve been very lucky with the most beautiful weather the day of the show (remember, the show is always the third Saturday in May and the fourth Saturday in September). I think I need to find the biggest tree I can and “knock on wood” for great weather again on the 21st.
While you’re out and about enjoying the town during the antique show, don’t forget about the Adams County Farmers Market that is held every Saturday in the old transit center parking lot off of Stratton Street. Show your support of local farmers who will be selling fresh, seasonal produce and other goods. The market also has a variety of food and craft vendors. You may not know it, but some of our local restaurants buy their produce from some of the local farms that you will see at the market.
Please also welcome our new GARMA members Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (thank you to all businesses in town who displayed their blue lights for the month of April in support of Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month), Kip & Idle Home: Re-Loved Furniture + Décor (22 Carlisle Street), and The Beveled Edge Marble & Granite (1540 Chambersburg Road).
For a complete list of GARMA members, and information on becoming a member, visit www.gettysburgretailmerchants.com.
