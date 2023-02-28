Walking through the Gettysburg Museum of the American Civil War inside the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center, one passes numerous original artifacts from the Civil War and the Battle of Gettysburg. Each of these historical treasures represents a unique story, continuing to inform us why the Civil War and the Battle of Gettysburg events and history are important and relevant to us today.
As one pauses next to a museum case, an inscribed relic of the past tells the personal story of one participant of 1863 and the horrific events that came to our town and county that year. This particular artifact, a pocket watch, belonged to Adams County resident Basil Biggs, an African-American laborer who became a witness to the Battle of Gettysburg.
In 1863, Biggs and his family lived as tenant farmers on the Crawford Farm west of Gettysburg. After the battle, Biggs had a leading role in the creation of the National Cemetery, helping to oversee the reburial of Union soldiers from the battlefield to the Soldiers’ National Cemetery, now known as the Gettysburg National Cemetery. He also brought the remains of Union soldiers who died at Gettysburg to the local train station for transportation. The station is now known as the Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station.
Basil Biggs was born in Carroll County, Maryland, as a free person. According to his obituary, Basil’s mother died when he was only four years old; he was bound out for service for the next 13 years. After enduring backbreaking labor as a young man, Basil moved to Baltimore, where he worked as a teamster. Before the Civil War, he came to Gettysburg with his family. He reportedly served as an agent or conductor on the Underground Railroad, assisting those seeking freedom in the North. After the war, he purchased a farm on Taneytown Road and became a prominent veterinarian. After 50 years of living and working locally and continuing to be a leader in Gettysburg’s African American community, he died in 1906. Buried in the Lincoln Cemetery, Basil Biggs left behind five children, 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Biggs was one of nearly 200 African Americans living in Gettysburg at the time of the Civil War.
Inside the historic Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station, located at 35 Carlisle St. in Gettysburg, the Gettysburg Foundation recently opened Ticket to the Past–Unforgettable Journeys, a virtual reality experience featuring Basil Biggs as one of three historic figures depicted in the experience. As we celebrate Black History Month and focus on the contributions of African Americans to the United States, we bring into focus the significant contributions of African Americans in Gettysburg and Adams County. The Gettysburg Foundation tells Biggs’ and other compelling stories in partnership with Gettysburg National Military Park. With the display of historical objects, like Biggs’ watch in the museum exhibit, and the story of Biggs featured in the new virtual reality experience, we honor Biggs and his important contributions throughout his life. You can learn about Biggs’ compelling story and others through the exhibits in the museum and in our historic sites and experiences. The Gettysburg Foundation is pleased to tell these fascinating and powerful stories in multiple ways through traditional museum exhibitions paired with exciting new technology, connecting our nation’s past for all generations.
Wayne E. Motts is president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.