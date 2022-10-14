The Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree takes place next month. The donation form lists all the organizations participating in alphabetical order. Consequently, the Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) is third from the last at number 90.
We have a feeling that some donors may have a total amount they plan to allocate to various organization, and perhaps they have used up that amount before they get to number 90. Mind you, that’s only a feeling. The WAAC Board considered (although not seriously) changing the name to the Adams County Watershed Alliance, and we’d be number 18.
Many thanks to our donors and our members who support us in our efforts. The mission of the WAAC is enhancing and protecting the water resources of Adams County. Our goals are to help residents better understand the complex watershed issues affecting Adams County; encourage sound water management and land use practices that promote a sustainable watershed; support a county-wide water monitoring program and database to use for evaluating water resources; and identify and carry out watershed improvement projects.
A major accomplishment this year was joining with the Adams County Conservation District (ACCD) to form the Adams County Planting Partnership and become a participant in the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership coordinated by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Its slogan is “Help trees help you.” The Keystone partnership is celebrating the planting of its five millionth tree.
This summer, the Adams County Planning Partnership gave away 12,000 native trees and shrubs, yes, 12,000, to nearly 500 Adams County residents. Trees and shrubs are important in reducing pollution and tackling global warming. But more immediate is the effect on our own environment. Trees add value to our homes, cool us in the summer and protect us in the winter. They provide beauty and privacy. Native trees also provide habitat for the insects, birds and wildlife that keep our ecosystem alive and well. They are also the backbone of stormwater management, preventing soil erosion that adds sediment detrimental to our streams. We will continue to host these giveaways every spring and fall.
WAAC and the Environmental Alliance for Senior Involvement (EASI) have partnered in collecting physical and chemical stream data at 32 locations in Adams County for more than 17 years. Most people know it can be unsafe to drink unfiltered water out of a stream or lake, even if the water is visibly clear. Places where swimming is encouraged are required to test the water to make sure it isn’t overly contaminated. But in Pennsylvania, we have many waterways (more than 1,000 miles of them in Adams County), and most of them are not tested regularly. WAAC began a water-testing program this summer addressing that problem. Thanks to a grant from the South Mountain Partnership and volunteers, WAAC sampled stream water at 21 sites around the county this summer, testing them for harmful pathogens in addition to analyzing and preparing the results for publication.
WAAC is also challenging a proposed development that threatens Swamp Creek, one of only three streams in Adams County designated “EV exceptional value” by the Department of Environmental Protection.
Read more about WAAC, its projects, and links to “Tools for Successful Citizenry” publications provided by the Department of Community & Economic Development at http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org. Thanks.
Mark Berg is a board member of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County. WAAC’s website, http://www.adamswatersheds.org, contains information if you would like to join, contribute or volunteer. Find WAAC on Facebook at Watershed Alliance of Adams County.
