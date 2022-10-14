The Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree takes place next month. The donation form lists all the organizations participating in alphabetical order. Consequently, the Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) is third from the last at number 90.

We have a feeling that some donors may have a total amount they plan to allocate to various organization, and perhaps they have used up that amount before they get to number 90. Mind you, that’s only a feeling. The WAAC Board considered (although not seriously) changing the name to the Adams County Watershed Alliance, and we’d be number 18.

Mark Berg is a board member of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County. WAAC’s website, http://www.adamswatersheds.org, contains information if you would like to join, contribute or volunteer. Find WAAC on Facebook at Watershed Alliance of Adams County.

