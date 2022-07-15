Can you believe we are halfway through our 2022 SummerQuest, “Ocean of Possibilities?” There’s still plenty of time to register; you can online by following the registration information on the Adams County Library System website or by calling your favorite branch. After joining, do you ever wonder what to read or you have a passion for discussing the books you have read? Never fear, ACLS is here to fulfill your book club dreams.
How about a book club where you aren’t told what to read? If the answer is yes, look out for Check ‘Em Out: What Are You Reading?, a book club dedicated to discovering great reads with reviews by readers just like you. Check ‘Em Out meets on Monday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.
If you aren’t interested in adventuring out for a book club, but want to join a book club, consider joining Delving Into Diversity, which meets the second Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. August’s book selection will discuss “Children of the Land” by Marcelo Hernadez Castillo.
The ever popular Cozy Reads meets on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m. and will discuss “A Peach of a Murder” by L.J. Washburn. These two book clubs are held virtually and registration is required. Call to register or visit the ACLS website to reserve a copy of the books today.
We all need exercise for our physical and mental health, but have you ever thought of joining a book club where you adventure outside and delve into your favorite reads. Join the Walk and Talk Book Club with Trone Memorial Library on Fridays, June 17 to Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. The Gettysburg Library’s Saturday Strolling Book Chat is another great opportunity to get your steps in and discuss books. Look no further and mark your calendars for July 2, July 16, Aug. 6, and Aug. 20 at 9 a.m.
Book club honorable mentions throughout the county, check them out by visiting www.adamslibrary.org:
● Carroll Valley Library Book Club
● Harbaugh-Thomas Library’s Shelf Indulgence
● Littlestown Library’s Adult Book Club
● New Oxford Library’s Reader’s Forum
● Brunetti Fans: Book Discussion (Virtual)
● What Would Jane Think (Virtual)
● Community Book Discussion (Virtual)
The 2022 Adams County Reads One Book program is the largest adult program for the system. In October, we have programming centered on topics addressed in one book, which we encourage the entire community to read. The selected book for this year is: “Leave Only Footprints” by Conor Knighton. We’re sure you’ll love this year’s pick! Authored by a CBS Sunday Morning correspondent, Knighton gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at his travels to each of America’s National Parks, discovering beautiful places and meeting interesting people. Grab your copy today and stay tuned for programs coming this fall!
Mark your calendars. Friends of the Adams County Library System’s Annual Summer Book Sale Bonanza will be held Thursday through Saturday, July 28-30. The sale will be held at Redding Auction Services, 1085 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Five free books will be given per child in attendance. There will be a teachers’ special on Friday only: 15 free classroom appropriate books per teacher. $5/bag sale on Saturday; buy two books get one free. A food truck will be present for breakfast and lunch items on Thursday and Friday.
Happy reading!
