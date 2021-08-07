First and foremost, I recommend beginning farmers connect to others. In some cases, a beginning farmer may be part of a family operation, so they already have a network. I encourage all beginning farmers to find a mentor. It doesn’t need to be anything formal. It might be a relationship with another farmer in the area. A beginning farmer can learn from other farmers and share ideas for feedback.
If the beginning farmer doesn’t have farming experience, gaining that experience is critical. In addition to learning the ins-and-outs of how to grow crops or raise animals, learn about the business side of farming too. Start with a single enterprise – learn how to plan and use resources and assess the outcomes. This is important as you start your farming career. A lot of people dive right into it without drilling down and understanding how the outcome is going to affect them.
Sarah Klinefelter is a loan officer with AgChoice Farm Credit. AgChoice Farm Credit specializes in providing farm and country property loans and financial services to help our Adams and York county customers confidently reach their dreams. To learn more about AgChoice and our 104 years of experience, contact us at 717-792-2641 or visit AgChoice.com.
