It is a fact of Newtonian physics: A body at rest remains at rest unless an outside force acts on it, and a body in motion will remain in motion unless acted upon by an outside force. Since the first of the year, my body has hardly moved. Trying to motivate myself from a state of hibernation, I decided to take a road trip to the New Market Battlefield in Virginia.
Getting up bright and early, I pulled a Philadelphia Eagles hoodie over my head, gathered my camera and Sarah Kay Bierle’s “Call Out The Cadets,” and was ready to roll, until I raised the garage door and got hit by a full blast of frigid February air. That was enough motion for me. Acted upon by the outside force, I shut the garage door, went back inside, put on a pot of coffee, downed a chocolate donut, powered up the laptop and started writing this.
Of course, the guys in Civil War winter camps didn’t have laptops. They couldn’t check Facebook or email. Didn’t have Netflix, either. The realization put me to opening Bell Irwin Wiley’s landmark book “The Life Of Johnny Reb,” where I read, “Soldiering can be a very dull job…comparatively little time was occupied in actual fighting. The long hours in camp were wont to bear heavily on the Confederate private, as on soldiers of all armies since the beginning of organized combat.” A Texan is quoted, “None can imagine, who has never experienced a soldier’s life, the languor of mind—tedious of time, as we resume—day after day the monotonous duties devolved upon.”
If tedium was the norm in other seasons, how much more wearying was soldiering this time of year?
More from Bell Wiley:
“The chief campaigns of the war were fought in the northern part of the Confederate States.” The winters (in these regions) are surprisingly cold and marred by heavy rains and occasional snows. The commanders of neither side were particularly anxious to carry out large-scale movements under such circumstances. Consequently, when the rigors of winter besieged military encampments, the prevailing practice was to lay aside offensive weapons and to go into a state of semi-desuetude (there’s a word you don’t see every day), known politely as winter quarters.”
One of my favorite Civil War memoirs is the diary of Elisha Hunt Rhodes, who some will remember from the Ken Burns P.B.S. documentary. As this article is scheduled to go to print on Feb. 19, I thought it would be fun to see what Rhodes of Rhode Island was doing in mid-February 160 years ago. Reading from his entry of Feb. 17, 1862:
“I turned out at Reveille as usual. When the drums sound from the camp of the regulars (Rhodes himself was bivouacked with the volunteers) on a square near the Headquarters, I like to get out of bed although not obliged to do so. I like to keep my soldierly habits. This is a cold, icy day.” The private’s first winter of the war was not passing quickly, “Mud, mud… Will the mud never dry up so the army can move? All this down time gave Rhodes plenty of time to think, writing in the first week of March, “I have no fear of the future. If I die upon the battlefield I hope to receive the reward of the righteous and feel resigned to God’s will.”
The only thing worse than being a soldier at rest in a Civil War winter was being a soldier in motion in a Civil War winter. In mid-December 1862, General Ambrose Burnside had launched a disastrous assault at Fredericksburg, Virginia, costing the Union 12,500 casualties to no purpose whatsoever. On the 20th day of the new year, General Sideburns put the army in motion again, this time intending to get on R.E. Lee’s left flank. It was a good enough plan but hadn’t accounted for the January weather.
Among those making the “Mud March” was Irish Brigade Chaplain William Corby, who has a statue here in Gettysburg on Cemetery Ridge. In his telling, “the impossibility of moving an army in that season was soon demonstrated.” Heavy rains turned the ground to mud so deep that, according to one story Corby heard, “A man was going along…when, looking out into the so-called road where troops had passed, he saw a hat in a great mud-hole. He reached out for it, and discovered a head under it, ‘Why what are you doing under there? he cried out. The man in the mud answered, I am looking for my horse; he is somewhere below.” Burnside was himself sunk; he turned his troops around and was relieved of command within the week.
This is not to say it was all misery. These were young men, after all, and found ways to have fun in spite of the weather. In December 1994, the always entertaining Charlie Fennel regaled our Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg holiday banquet with stories of “Civil War Snow Balls and Other Scenes.” While too old for snowball fights, I find a certain boyish delight in a Gettysburg winter, particularly when the monuments turn to snowmen. But by February, I just want to stay in the house and keep warm.
I will rouse from my state of semi-desuetude on Thursday evening, Feb. 24, for the monthly 7 p.m. meeting of our Civil War Round Table. We will be privileged to hear from Dr. Scott Hartwig, whose second installment in a two-volume work on R.E. Lee’s 1862 Maryland Campaign is soon to be released by John Hopkins University Press.
The former supervisory park historian here in Gettysburg has titled his address, “Writing About Antietam.” We’re currently meeting in body at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St. Vaccinated visitors are welcome. Those still hibernating can follow our livestream via Facebook or cwrtgettysburg.org.
