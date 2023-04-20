Adams County has some of the best breeding habitats for mosquitoes. Ideal habitats have standing water in sediment and stormwater basins. Properly functioning basins are vital to reduce mosquito populations and also improve the water quality in Adams County. Better water quality not only helps the residents of Adams County but also everyone living downstream.

The best way to control the mosquito population is to prevent mosquitoes from breeding by reducing the standing water habitat to lay eggs. mosquitoes can reach maturity in five days with the right temperature and moisture in perfect conditions. Female mosquitoes like to find slow moving or standing water to lay their eggs in. Mosquitoes only need a bottle cap of water to lay eggs in. Some mosquitoes like stagnant water while others like fresh water. mosquitoes have some natural predators such as dragonflies and damselflies. These predators live in the same environment as mosquitoes. Unfortunately, they do not eat enough mosquitoes to control the population. Eliminating standing water is the best way to control mosquito populations by preventing mosquitoes from laying eggs.

Christina Anders is a resource conservation technician at Adams County Conservation District.

