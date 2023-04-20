Adams County has some of the best breeding habitats for mosquitoes. Ideal habitats have standing water in sediment and stormwater basins. Properly functioning basins are vital to reduce mosquito populations and also improve the water quality in Adams County. Better water quality not only helps the residents of Adams County but also everyone living downstream.
The best way to control the mosquito population is to prevent mosquitoes from breeding by reducing the standing water habitat to lay eggs. mosquitoes can reach maturity in five days with the right temperature and moisture in perfect conditions. Female mosquitoes like to find slow moving or standing water to lay their eggs in. Mosquitoes only need a bottle cap of water to lay eggs in. Some mosquitoes like stagnant water while others like fresh water. mosquitoes have some natural predators such as dragonflies and damselflies. These predators live in the same environment as mosquitoes. Unfortunately, they do not eat enough mosquitoes to control the population. Eliminating standing water is the best way to control mosquito populations by preventing mosquitoes from laying eggs.
This winter has been unusually warm. This has allowed more construction to continue throughout the non-growing season. Also, with the ground not being frozen and temperatures above normal, mosquitoes have been spotted already this year. Larval surveillance began the first week in April. Larvae have been found in Adams County this early in the season. It will take longer for the larvae to reach adults at the lower temperatures, about seven to 10 days.
One of the most popular ways of treating stormwater in Adams County is by constructing and maintaining stormwater and sediment basins (used during active earthmoving). In perfect conditions, these basins should not hold water longer than 72 hours. Unfortunately, in Adams County during wet seasons, the high-water table allows for standing water longer than 72 hours. Keeping basins properly maintained can help them dewater properly. Basin sides and bottoms should be kept clear of shrubs and trees. The sides can be mowed as often as needed. The bottom of basins should be mowed only a few times a year when the basins are dry. Sediment should also be removed from the basins when it builds up. The inlet and outlet structures should be kept clear of vegetation and debris.
Keeping a properly maintained basin prevents the basin from being a mosquito breading ground. Ruts caused by mowing when wet can accumulate water where the female mosquitoes will lay eggs. Buildup of sediment can cause the soils not absorb water as quickly allowing mosquito breeding habitats. Keeping inlet and outlet structures clear help the water entering and exiting the basin in the appropriate amount of time.
Adams County Conservation District (ACCD) continues to implement the Department of Environmental Protection’s Chapter 102 Erosion and Sediment Program. This program helps with sediment and stormwater runoff from active construction sites. ACCD also implements the mosquito-borne disease control program through DEP. These two programs are improving water quality in Adams County while protecting public health. If you have any mosquito concerns for the upcoming season, please reach to Christina Anders at canders@adamscountpa.gov.
Christina Anders is a resource conservation technician at Adams County Conservation District.
