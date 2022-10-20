There were 73 positive mosquito samples for West Nile virus in Adams County for the 2022 season, making it a moderate year. During the 2022 season, 422 traps were set, resulting in 25,898 adult mosquitoes being caught. Surveillance was conducted in every Adams County municipality. As of Oct. 3, no bird, horse or human cases of West Nile virus were reported in our county. There were 15 mosquito related complaints throughout Adams County and all were investigated. Mosquito control measures in 2022 consisted of one truck spray, five additional adult treatments (backpack sprays) and 81 larvae treatments. A tire recycling event collected 13.25 tons of tires, reducing this common breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Pennsylvania also had a moderate season with 2,763 positive mosquito samples for West Nile virus. Statistics from surrounding counties include 529 positive mosquito samples in York, 119 positive samples in Cumberland and 85 positive samples in Franklin. There have been six positive bird, two equine and 15 human cases of West Nile virus in Pennsylvania as of Sept. 29. Additional cases are still being investigated.
While the 2022 mosquito season is at an end, it is crucial to stay on top of potential habitats around your home. Fall is the perfect time to clean up containers in the yard that could hold water once spring comes. Artificial containers such as flowerpots, ruts and tires are ideal breeding habitats for mosquitoes. Also, be mindful in the spring that when the grass starts to grow not to leave ruts, which could hold water. For standing water that cannot be eliminated, treat with bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (BTI), a naturally occurring soil bacteria. It is easier to control mosquitoes when they are in larvae form in the standing water than when they are in their adult form and start flying. BTI can be found in dunk forms (small, donut-shaped disks) at Home Depot and Lowe’s.
As my first season comes to close, I reflect on all I’ve learned and look forward to entering the 2023 season with more knowledge about the county and its mosquito habitats. As I prepare for next season, please keep in mind that I am here to help with any mosquito issues in the county, like standing water complaints. Standing water is easy to treat with BTI products and that can prevent an adult mosquito problem. If adult mosquitos become a nuance, call the district and I will investigate. For adult mosquito problems there are certain virus thresholds and/or number of mosquitos that must be met to conduct a control event. Keep a look out for dead birds that have no signs of trauma to be tested for West Nile virus.
The tick season was mild this year. The number of ticks collected this season in Pennsylvania was down by over 50%. While only one nymphal tick was collected in Adams County this season, 161 nymphal ticks were collected and tested for three diseases in the Southcentral region: 17.5% tested positive for Borrelia burgdorferi (Lyme disease), 5% tested positive for Anaplasma phagocytophilum (tick-borne fever) and 1.9% tested positive for Babesia microti (nuttallia). Keep yards free of leaf litter to prevent hiding places for ticks.
Christina Anders is the mosquito-borne disease control coordinator for Adams County Conservation District. She can be contacted at 717-334-0636 ext. 3049.
