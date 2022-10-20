There were 73 positive mosquito samples for West Nile virus in Adams County for the 2022 season, making it a moderate year. During the 2022 season, 422 traps were set, resulting in 25,898 adult mosquitoes being caught. Surveillance was conducted in every Adams County municipality. As of Oct. 3, no bird, horse or human cases of West Nile virus were reported in our county. There were 15 mosquito related complaints throughout Adams County and all were investigated. Mosquito control measures in 2022 consisted of one truck spray, five additional adult treatments (backpack sprays) and 81 larvae treatments. A tire recycling event collected 13.25 tons of tires, reducing this common breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Pennsylvania also had a moderate season with 2,763 positive mosquito samples for West Nile virus. Statistics from surrounding counties include 529 positive mosquito samples in York, 119 positive samples in Cumberland and 85 positive samples in Franklin. There have been six positive bird, two equine and 15 human cases of West Nile virus in Pennsylvania as of Sept. 29. Additional cases are still being investigated.

Christina Anders is the mosquito-borne disease control coordinator for Adams County Conservation District. She can be contacted at 717-334-0636 ext. 3049.

