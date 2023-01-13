Here we are. It’s 2023. How do you plan to spend your year? Why not make 2023 the year you take steps to improve your overall health?

According to the World Health Organization, “Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” What is missing in your life? How can you improve your health? Consider eating a healthier diet, getting more sleep, spending less money, easily scaling a flight of stairs, learning to swim, socializing more with friends, getting stronger, improving your self-care, taking a yoga class or enjoying a favorite pastime. The list is limitless.

Beth Raub is the aquatic and wellness director at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County; contact her at braub@ywcagettysburg.org.

