Here we are. It’s 2023. How do you plan to spend your year? Why not make 2023 the year you take steps to improve your overall health?
According to the World Health Organization, “Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” What is missing in your life? How can you improve your health? Consider eating a healthier diet, getting more sleep, spending less money, easily scaling a flight of stairs, learning to swim, socializing more with friends, getting stronger, improving your self-care, taking a yoga class or enjoying a favorite pastime. The list is limitless.
While it may sound overwhelming, let’s consider this a health journey, with the destination being a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being. When you imagine a journey, do you imagine going alone or with someone else? The advantages of working with a friend are numerous and can increase your chances of success by magnitudes. Studies have shown that people have a 65% chance of achieving a goal if they tell someone else about it. Those chances rise to a staggering 95% if they commit to meeting up with that person in real life.
1. When working toward a goal, you will feel more motivated working with a friend. You will encourage each other, and you will both work harder.
2. You will be more adventurous and try new things.
3. You will be more consistent. You are more likely to show up if someone else is expecting you because you won’t want to let them down.
Using the SMART system for creating goals is an excellent place to start. What are SMART goals? SMART is an acronym for Specific, Measurable, Action-oriented, Realistic and Time-bound. Follow these guidelines to create yours:
Specific: Be specific about the details of your goals. When will you start? What will you focus on, and how will you succeed?
Measurable: How will you track your progress? How will you know when you have reached your goals?
Action-oriented: What behavior do you need to change to reach your goals? Focus on evolving physical behavior rather than emotional thoughts or feelings.
Realistic: Realistic goal setting is essential for success. Ask yourself if you can achieve the goals you set. Try setting small goals that lead to bigger goals.
Time-bound: Setting a deadline for reaching your goals can motivate you to get started and keep you on track. Ask yourself if this is a lifestyle you are committing to or a temporary plan.
Start setting your SMART goals today by visiting the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and taking a tour. Our facility includes an award-winning fitness center, an indoor pool and a gymnasium. In addition, we host weekly group fitness classes on land and in the water. There is truly something for everyone.
Beth Raub is the aquatic and wellness director at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County; contact her at braub@ywcagettysburg.org.
