Farmland soil is more than just an inanimate object to produce crops. What people don’t usually know is that soil is a living ecosystem that requires care. To take care of this complex ecosystem of soil on farmland we should try to follow the “Four Soil Health Principles” provided by the Natural Recourses Conservation Service or NRCS. These four principles are to minimize disturbance, maximize living cover, maximize biodiversity, and maximize continuous living roots.
Disturbance on a crop field can degrade habitat for soil organisms and ruin healthy soil structure. Some common disturbance on farm fields can be the use of excessive tillage, overusing pesticides and/or fertilizers, and over grazing by farm animals. Limiting disturbance on crop and pasture fields is an important first step into having a positive impact on soil health. Methods such as reduced tillage or no tillage systems, integrated pest management and nutrient management systems, and prescribed or limited grazing are all ways to help minimize disturbance of farm fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.