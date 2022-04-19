One of the things I love most about my job with Main Street is that I get to be a visionary. At least I try to be by balancing yesterday’s memories with today’s needs and tomorrow’s hopes.
Every generation straddles a great divide, one foot is securely planted in the past as our identity is based on the history of previous generations. The other foot is stepping toward the future. For us right now, that foot is in mid-air, representing current decisions that will influence where we land next, that tomorrow spot that will eventually become the next generation’s today.
In figuring out how to look forward, I often look back. I reflect on innovations and triumphs, challenges and setbacks, and historical events that my parents, grandparents, and ancestors experienced in their lifespans.
My maternal grandmother died at 91. She and I were pretty close in her twilight years. I remember her stories about developments she witnessed: sewing machines, space shuttles, computers, cell phones, artificial hearts, vaccinations, women’s rights, civil rights, equal pay, and so much more. She looked forward, ready to learn, accept, and embrace change; she was a visionary, indeed. I am still inspired by her fearless approach of the unknown.
Like her mother, my mom often comments on how upcoming generations succeed in creating their own way in the world. She reminds herself not to criticize or resist their changes. Wisely, she recognizes it is the generational cycle at play, wherein we are entrusted to leave this place better than we found it, so following generations will it leave it better still, and so on.
We take many things for granted these days, simply because we have always had them (phones, plumbing, electricity, public libraries, education, good jobs, privacy laws, and technology, to name a few). I nonetheless marvel at the balancing act of forethought and courage that delivered those amenities and privileges. Common now, but at one time they were visionary. Thanks to generations before us, who stepped deliberately forward on behalf of my today.
Now as I look at my children, I realize it’s my turn to help navigate the next step toward the future that they will inherit. They inspire me to be open-minded and prone to change. For their sake, I am a visionary. I invite you to join me on this journey, to leave Gettysburg and the world better than we found it.
Please contact me anytime, 717-337-3491, or jsellers@mainstreetgettysburg.org.
