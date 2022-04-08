This year is Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association’s (GARMA) 50th anniversary. I’m only a year younger than GARMA (yes, I own my age and am not afraid to admit it). I think back about all the shops and restaurants that have come and gone and there are a lot of good memories I have of this town. So here’s my 50 years of memories, minus a year.
My first job was with the Gettysburg Travel Council when it was in the Lincoln Train Station at the railroad tracks on Carlisle Street. I walked to work after school and would regularly stop at Hartzell’s Luncheonette to buy sticks of Jolly Rancher candy. It was the only place in town you could find them. Another favorite stop would be for a quick slice of pizza at Mamma Ventura when they were on the square.
My mom and I would stop at Ernie’s Texas Lunch for “2 with” to take home. We’d usually call the order in ahead of time because my mom knew their phone number by heart (the last four digits are the year she graduated high school). Our other spot to hit was Tommy’s Pizza, but back when it was at the railroad tracks on North Washington Street. I loved waiting for our food to come out because I could play the jukebox for a quarter.
Growing up my dad would always take me and my stepsisters to the movies at the Majestic Theater. Back then it was still only one large theater and we’d usually see something my dad wanted to see (more so then what we girls were interested in). We’d go to People’s Drug Store when it was on the square, in the David Wills House, and buy all kinds of candy and sodas so we didn’t pay the movie theater prices. Sorry Majestic for doing that.
At night one of the few places that would still be open past 9 p.m. was Codori’s House of Gifts. As long as there were people walking the streets, Mr. Codori would keep the door open. Sometimes it would be 11 p.m. and you could count on him being there. I always admired that about him.
If you haven’t been able to tell by most of my articles, I truly do love my town and can be very nostalgic. There’s so much history here aside from the battle. So many businesses that have come and gone, and some that have managed to stay and stand the tests of time. One business I’d like to celebrate that has stood the tests of time is Martin’s Family Shoes. I’ve been shopping at Martin’s since I was in high school. Over the years Martin’s has always been steadfast in carrying great brands and providing great customer service. Thank you Martin’s Family Shoes for being a 50 year GARMA member.
Please bear with me as I continue to reminisce about my olden days growing up in Gettysburg. And, help me celebrate the GARMA businesses that are mentioned in these articles. We’re really proud of our members and encourage you to support them and Gettysburg. For a complete listing of members visit www.gettysburgretailmerchants.com.
Jennie Dillon is the president of Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association.
