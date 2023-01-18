Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc., (HABPI) welcomed about 80 community members to a joyful gathering at the Gettysburg Recreation Park on Jan. 11 to honor Tom Jolin’s 18 years of dedicated volunteer service on its board. A founder of HABPI, Jolin is a model of what volunteers can accomplish in their communities.

HABPI is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization founded in 2005 to develop safe, accessible walking and bicycling trails or paths in Adams County for recreation, transportation, and improved health. HABPI’s mission is to reverse the trend of transportation choices resulting in an increasingly sedentary lifestyle that has had an adverse impact on personal health, air quality, community cohesion, and downtown businesses through sprawl to the suburbs.

Lex McMillan is president emeritus of Albright College in Reading and a member of the HABPI Board.

