One of my favorite quotes is from Margaret Mead, who said to “never doubt that a group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.” I have found this to be especially true in small communities such as our own in Adams County, where the spirit of volunteerism is alive and well. Volunteering is one of the best ways to serve our community and pay it forward to somebody in need. Here are some upcoming opportunities to give back as a volunteer:

United Way of Adams County is going to be serving food at the annual Peach Festival at Hollabaugh Bros. in Biglerville on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13 and 14. Volunteers are needed on both days between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to help with cooking, preparing, serving, taking orders from customers, setting up and also tear-down at the end of the day. Contact me at the United Way if you are able to help out. Email lmcmahon@uwadams.org or call 717-334-5809. All proceeds from the food sales benefit the United Way’s Community Impact Fund.

Laura McMahon is the executive director of the United Way of Adams County. Contact her by phone at 717-334-5809 or email Lmcmahon@uwadams.org.

