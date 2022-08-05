One of my favorite quotes is from Margaret Mead, who said to “never doubt that a group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.” I have found this to be especially true in small communities such as our own in Adams County, where the spirit of volunteerism is alive and well. Volunteering is one of the best ways to serve our community and pay it forward to somebody in need. Here are some upcoming opportunities to give back as a volunteer:
United Way of Adams County is going to be serving food at the annual Peach Festival at Hollabaugh Bros. in Biglerville on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13 and 14. Volunteers are needed on both days between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to help with cooking, preparing, serving, taking orders from customers, setting up and also tear-down at the end of the day. Contact me at the United Way if you are able to help out. Email lmcmahon@uwadams.org or call 717-334-5809. All proceeds from the food sales benefit the United Way’s Community Impact Fund.
The United Way’s “Day of Caring” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, which will feature teams of volunteers completing projects and tasks at our local non-profit organizations in Adams County during the morning hours. Volunteer teams from local companies and businesses are strongly encouraged to participate in this great community effort to help out the agencies who help others. For details and guidelines on how to sign your team up to participate, visit our website at http://www.uwadams.org/volunteer/day-of-caring/ or just ask me. Local nonprofit agencies are urged to sign up with a project that needs to be completed at your facility, information on how to submit your application is found at the same link. All participating entities will meet at the Lions Pavilion at Gettysburg Rec Park at 8 a.m. for a light breakfast along with an official Community Kick-Off for the United Way’s annual campaign before teams are sent out to their respective project assignments.
The Adams County Literacy Council (ACLC) is recruiting volunteer tutors, classroom aides and Friends of ACLC Group members, as well as front desk helpers. If you would like to be a part of this wonderful organization and make a difference for others, contact Alison at 717-479-7032 or email her at amshuman@iu12.org.
There’s incredible value in being of service to others. We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give. Find your passion by volunteering today.
Laura McMahon is the executive director of the United Way of Adams County. Contact her by phone at 717-334-5809 or email Lmcmahon@uwadams.org.
