In 1855, Abraham Lincoln came within five votes of becoming a U.S. senator from Illinois, and Walt Whitman (1819-1892) published the first edition of his masterwork, “Leaves of Grass.” At that time, few people would have predicted that Lincoln and Whitman would go on to become two iconic figures united in American history, whose powerful democratic voices echo to this day.

Early on, Whitman sensed Lincoln’s uniqueness. On Feb. 19, 1861, he saw Lincoln for the first time as the president-elect traveled through New York City. As his respect and warm approval for President Lincoln grew, he noted Lincoln’s “striking appearance” and “unpretentious dignity,” and trusted his “supernatural tact” and “idiomatic Western genius.”

John Tuskan is archivist/historian for the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania.

