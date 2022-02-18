YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County is recruiting volunteers to help prepare for the Children’s Nearly New Sale.
The sale is to take place on Friday, March 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers are needed: March 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; March 21-23, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3-8:30 p.m.; and March 24, 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Volunteers are also needed to help during the sale with set-up and clean up. For additional information, please contact Nancy Lilley at 717-334-9171 or visit the website at www.ywcagettysburg.org.
Collaborating for Youth is recruiting volunteers for the Medicine Take Back community event on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Lisa Lindsey at execassist@cfygettysburg.com.
United Way of Adams County is collecting personal hygiene items for hygiene kits to be distributed to adults and school-aged children in need.
The United Way is asking for travel sized hygiene items such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash or soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, shaving cream, razor, hand sanitizer, and feminine hygiene products. Donations can be dropped off at the United Way office located on 123 Buford Ave. in Gettysburg or at the East Berlin Area Community Center on 405 North Ave. Monetary donations can be mailed to 123 Buford Ave., PO Box 3545, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or can be made online at uwadams.org. Thank you for your support!
The Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) is seeking volunteers to deliver meals in all areas of the county, especially in McSherrystown and East Berlin. Home delivered meals help individuals to continue living independently in their own homes.
Regular visits from delivery volunteers also provides a friendly contact and a check-in on the consumer. The meals may be pre-packaged, hot lunch meals or boxes of frozen meals. Often, teams of two volunteers consisting of a driver and a runner do the deliveries together, but individuals are welcome to deliver solo.
The whole process takes an hour or less depending on how many people are on each route. For more information about volunteering to deliver meals please call ACOFA at 717-334-9296 or e-mail at inquiry@acofa.org
Support the Adams County Literacy Council this spring at its first-ever Murder Mystery Dinner. The fundraiser will take place on Friday, April 8, at The Looking Barn in Littlestown, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Catering will be provided by Country Class, plus cash wine bar featuring Brookmere Winery from New Oxford. Tickets are $55 per person. For more information, contact Alison Shuman at 717-479-7032.
