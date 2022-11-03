What do 39th President of the United States Jimmy Carter, President Carter’s advisor and chief of staff Hamilton Jordan, and Habitat for Humanity founder Millard Fuller have in common? They were all acquainted with and influenced by the Rev. Dr. Clarence Jordan. Dr. Jordan founded Koinonia Farm in 1942, an interracial experimental farm in rural Georgia where residents shared “all things in common.”

President Carter, who had the opportunity to meet important and influential people from around the world, said that “none had impressed him any more than Clarence Jordan.” Hamilton Jordan was Dr. Jordan’s second cousin, and against family wishes, visited Koinonia Farm as a young man. He was impressed by his cousin. Millard Fuller and his wife were going through a rough patch in their lives; they wanted something more than just success and money. They decided to visit Koinonia Farms for some inspiration, thinking they would stay a few hours. Two weeks later they left to contemplate their future.

Lynn Cairns is a board member of the Adams County chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

