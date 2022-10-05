Fall brings an invigorating, crisp temperature change and a welcome sense of purpose as we prepare for the holidays and winter ahead. Carve out some time for yourself during this beautiful time of year and take a class designed to suit your lifestyle. A variety of uniquely fun and inspiring classes for kids and adults are available. Please visit our website, adamsarts.org, for a full and complete listing of classes and events. Here’s a sampling of what’s coming up this month:
Fun with Baking, Wednesdays, Oct. 12-Nov. 16, 4:30-6 p.m., ages 10-12
Discover how fun it is to bake from scratch. Learn how to measure, read recipes, mix, and create yummy and healthy treats such as soft pretzels, brownies, sweet and savory tarts, smoothies, and more. Yum. Linda Fauth, $105 for members/$115 for non-members.
The Art of Jewelry Making, Wednesdays, Oct. 19-Nov. 9, 4-5:30 p.m., ages 11-14
Learn techniques in jewelry construction and design while creating fabulous pieces. You will have your own tool kit and get started with basics. Each week you will create more challenging projects. Your collection will be uniquely yours. Susan Henry, $85/$95.
Story-Along, Tuesdays, Oct. 18-Nov. 8, 5-6 p.m., ages 8-10
Stories help us understand the world around us. Explore and bring to life familiar stories, stories from your imagination and every day experiences using improvisation and theatre games, spontaneous storytelling, and word association. Liz Rebert McCaffrey, $45/$50.
Tai Chi Chih, Mondays, Oct. 10-Nov. 14, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
T’ai Chi Chih is a mindfulness practice designed to enhance awareness, inner stability, and balance. The movements are done slowly standing or seated. Each week, you will learn a new movement and build on what you’ve learned. It is not a martial art nor is it a religion. Margery Erickson, $68/$75
Upholstery 101: Mid-Century Hairpin Leg Ottoman, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 6-8 p.m.
This is an easy entry into upholstery, as it is a no-sew project. The frame will be ready to be fully assembled and upholstered. Just bring one yard of fabric or use the instructor’s fabric. John Lansing, $120/$132
All Level Acrylics: Paint a Landscape, Thursday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Have fun with this versatile medium while learning how to paint and improve your skills. Workshop theme is a landscape of your choosing- bring a favorite photo. We will focus on improving your skills with whatever level of experience you have. Marti Yeager, $70/$78.
Make Your Own Building Portrait, Thursday, Oct. 13, 6-8 p.m.
We all have fond memories and stories of a certain place, building, or home. Come to this workshop with a photo or print of your favorite structure. We will explore ways of simplifying its structure into elements and portraying it with pencil or pen and ink and coloring it in. Erin Brown, $28/$32.
Wednesday Lunch: Taste of Tuscany, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 12-1 p.m.
Enjoy a three-course meal created by Caterer Harry McCullough. Featured menu to include a spinach, tomato, and basil soup, spinach and cheese filled pasta roll with a choice of sage butter sauce or tomato sauce, and a pear terrine for dessert. Fresh bread is served on the side. Harry McCullough, $22/$24.
Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
The ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts rich community. Wendy Heiges is the program director of ACAC. Classes can be viewed online at www.classes@adamsarts.org
