Early July has always been a busy time for the Adams County community.
With thousands of out-of-town visitors in our region every year for the anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg from July 1-3, the Fourth of July, for decades, was perhaps more of a symbolic end of the annual commemoration of re-enactments, special programs, and tours. The “Fourth” was likely a day of rest, tear-down, and reset for the numerous organizations and businesses who experienced their busiest days of the year.
That changed more than 10 years ago when Destination Gettysburg partnered with Gettysburg College to host an Independence Day celebration for the community. In those first few years, the event, which was held at the college’s campus, hosted thousands of local residents for free entertainment and a fireworks show sponsored by Destination Gettysburg.
More recently, the event is just as big and entertaining but it is now held at the Gettysburg Rec Park through a partnership between the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority, Gettysburg Fire Department, and Destination Gettysburg.
This year on Tuesday, July 4, “A Gettysburg Fourth” begins at 4 p.m. and concludes with a spectacular fireworks display at 9:20 p.m. A full entertainment schedule includes musical performances, bingo, food trucks, and a beer garden featuring beer, wine, and cider for adults with proper identification.
Sponsoring the fireworks show every year is important to Destination Gettysburg to give back to the local community in a way that would be fun for all ages. This contribution is just one of the ways we support local community organizations, in addition to the array of positive economic and employment benefits that come as a result of the visitors who spend money in our community.
In 2022, Destination Gettysburg contributed more than $73,000 to numerous local organizations and events geared toward the local community. A few recipients included Main Street Gettysburg, the Adams County Historical Society, the Adams County Arts Council, the HABPI Inner Loop, and Gettysburg Garden Club.
This year, we have budgeted $75,000 for these community investments, and we look forward to our continued work to support local organizations and events.
We invite you to join us on July 4 for “A Gettysburg Fourth” and observe not only the founding of America but celebrate our community as well.
Carl Whitehill is the vice president of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached at cwhitehill@destinationgettysburg.com.
