Early July has always been a busy time for the Adams County community.

With thousands of out-of-town visitors in our region every year for the anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg from July 1-3, the Fourth of July, for decades, was perhaps more of a symbolic end of the annual commemoration of re-enactments, special programs, and tours. The “Fourth” was likely a day of rest, tear-down, and reset for the numerous organizations and businesses who experienced their busiest days of the year.

Carl Whitehill is the vice president of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached at cwhitehill@destinationgettysburg.com.

