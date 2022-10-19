The post COVID-19 college students share many challenges nationally, regardless of geographical location, culture, gender or community. Further, their needs have become more complex, yet more prevalent. Hunger, housing and the need for resources have become an all-too familiar force that interferes with student progression and persistence. With today’s fragmented social safety net, community colleges have become the stability and security providing a pathway toward freedom.

We at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, know that education allows all who want a better life for their families and themselves to rise into their best selves. Our Department of Student Access Services exists to eliminate barriers so that belonging and inclusion occur both within the College and in our communities to holistically support students’ needs both in and out of the classroom.

Armenta Hinton, Ph.D. is the vice president of inclusion, diversity and belonging and Title IX coordinator at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College. Vicki Van Hise, MSW is the executive director of student access services and Title IX deputy coordinator for accessibility, allied health and nursing at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College.

