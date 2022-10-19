The post COVID-19 college students share many challenges nationally, regardless of geographical location, culture, gender or community. Further, their needs have become more complex, yet more prevalent. Hunger, housing and the need for resources have become an all-too familiar force that interferes with student progression and persistence. With today’s fragmented social safety net, community colleges have become the stability and security providing a pathway toward freedom.
We at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, know that education allows all who want a better life for their families and themselves to rise into their best selves. Our Department of Student Access Services exists to eliminate barriers so that belonging and inclusion occur both within the College and in our communities to holistically support students’ needs both in and out of the classroom.
HACC is proud to be one of eight Pennsylvania colleges awarded with the Pennsylvania Hunger Free Campus Designation that highlights our holistic student support.
Our Consultation, Advocacy, Referrals and Empowerment (CARE) Center has created a “HACC has your back” culture to assist students facing nonacademic barriers. Launched during the height of the pandemic, the CARE Center continues to expand services. The fall 2022 semester has just begun and CARE Center employees have already served 105 students, with food and housing insecurity being the two largest concerns. The CARE Center provides necessity cards that enable students to purchase healthy food that meet their dietary needs and choices. In addition, the center supports Meal Thursdays where students and employees can stop in for a grab-and-go healthy lunch, healthy snacks and cool drinks at the campuses. Additionally, the CARE Center provides students with gas necessity cards and bus passes, assistance with utility bills and connections to community resources. When students can attend class without these worries, they are motivated toward completion of their education and career goals.
HACC’s student access coordinators support students with academic accommodations, allowing them to best demonstrate their knowledge without discrimination. Working under federal laws such as the American Disability Act (1990, amended in 2008), sections 504 and 508 of the Rehabilitation Act and Title IX of the Educational Act 1972, students can qualify for assistance due to a disability or if a pregnancy-related condition or parenting challenge causes learning disruptions. While many may be familiar with accommodations in regard to a disability or diagnosis, fewer may be familiar with supportive measures and accommodations for students who are pregnant or parenting. A pregnancy or loss of a pregnancy can cause students to drop out of school, but at HACC, we can help keep them engaged in their learning. We can offer flexibility on attendance and assignment deadlines, and connect them to caring community resources. Currently, HACC student access coordinators partner with 980 students seeking support for academic accommodations as a result of a disability, diagnosis, pregnancy and/or parenting.
We know that when students are affirmed and valued, they can persist toward completion of education and on toward their career goals, thus improving their lives and our communities.
Armenta Hinton, Ph.D. is the vice president of inclusion, diversity and belonging and Title IX coordinator at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College. Vicki Van Hise, MSW is the executive director of student access services and Title IX deputy coordinator for accessibility, allied health and nursing at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College.
