Sept. 18-24 is Child Passenger Safety Week and Sept. 24 is National Seat Check Saturday.

Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA). A total of 614 child passenger vehicle occupants died in traffic crashes in 2020; 38 percent of the children who died in 2019 while riding in passenger vehicles were unrestrained, compared to 33 percent in 2018. There is absolutely no reason why those children were unrestrained. When installed correctly, car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71 percent for infants, and by 54 percent for toddlers.

Mark Berg is a former AARP Driver Safety instructor. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.