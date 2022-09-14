Sept. 18-24 is Child Passenger Safety Week and Sept. 24 is National Seat Check Saturday.
Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA). A total of 614 child passenger vehicle occupants died in traffic crashes in 2020; 38 percent of the children who died in 2019 while riding in passenger vehicles were unrestrained, compared to 33 percent in 2018. There is absolutely no reason why those children were unrestrained. When installed correctly, car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71 percent for infants, and by 54 percent for toddlers.
Sadly, most children are not as secure in cars as they should be because their car seats are not being used properly. Parents, grandparents and caregivers must make certain they and their kids are buckled up properly on every trip, every time. Research shows car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71percent for children under age 1, and by 54 percent for children 1 to 4 years old. The use of seat belts by older children reduces their risk of serious injury and death by 50 percent.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia require the use of car seats for children traveling in motor vehicles. These laws were enacted because they save lives and prevent injuries.
In Pennsylvania, children under age 4 must be buckled into a child safety seat securely attached to the vehicle. Children ages 4 to 7 must be buckled into a booster seat secured to the vehicle. If at all possible, the children must be in the back seat. Children ages 8 to 17 must be buckled in a seat belt whether in the front or back seat.
The following recommendations are from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:
Children under the age of 1 should always ride in a rear-facing car seat. Infant-only seats can only be used rear-facing. Convertible car seats and 3-in-1 seats typically have higher height and weight limits for the rear-facing position, allowing children to remain rear-facing for a longer period of time.
Children ages 1 to 3 should be in a rear-facing seat as long as possible; it’s the best way to keep them safe. Children should remain in a rear-facing car seat until they reach the height or weight limit specified by the car seat’s manufacturer. Once children outgrow the rear-facing car seat, they are ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness.
From age 4 to 7, children should be in a forward-facing car seat with a harness until they reach the top height or weight limit allowed by the car seat’s manufacturer. Once children outgrow the forward-facing car seat with a harness, they can travel in a booster seat, but still in the back seat.
For ages 8 to 12, keep children in a booster seat until they are big enough to fit in a seat belt properly. Remember: children should always ride in the back seat because it’s safer there.
To learn more about seat belts, air bags and child safety, call the Department of Transportation Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236, or visit the NHTSA website at http://www.nhtsa.gov.
Mark Berg is a former AARP Driver Safety instructor. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.
