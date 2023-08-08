Even after 10 years working on Seminary Ridge, I still encounter quotes that are new to me. I recently discovered a letter penned by Jacob Slagle, staff officer to Gen. Abner Doubleday. Writing to his brother in September 1863, Slagle assessed the Army of the Potomac’s actions on July 1, 1863. He believed that the first day of fighting was “the most important part of the battle” and that the United States Army’s “stubbornness in holding the ground in front of the seminary enabled the Army to position at the cemetery.” Reading Slagle’s words, I was struck by the conciseness of his assessment and the importance he placed on the fighting around the brick seminary.
Reflecting on this quote, I cannot help but consider the men of the 151st Pennsylvania Volunteers. The 151st Pennsylvania was a nine-month regiment, with men hailing from the farms and forests of Susquehanna, Warren, Berks, Pike, Schuylkill, and Juniata counties. At Gettysburg, they were commanded by 29-year-old schoolteacher George McFarland. With less than a month to serve, on the afternoon of July 1, these men were ordered to plug a gap in the First Corps line on McPherson’s Ridge as the Confederates attempted to push the federal defenders off that eminence. Driven back to Seminary Ridge, the men of the 151st held the center of the barricade line near the seminary, fighting until they were routed from this second ridge. Of the 467 men who went into battle on the first, fewer than 150 answered roll call when the sun rose the next day. But, as Slagle reminds us, their actions helped buy time for the Federal Army to establish a dominant position on Cemetery Hill and Cemetery Ridge, charting the course of the battle for the next two days.
