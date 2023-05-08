Light and food are necessities for small children in preschools and orphanages in the United States. To imagine otherwise is to imagine another time in history, one crueler than today. However, in Gettysburg’s sister city of Leon, Nicaragua, such things are not a given. One of the projects supported by Project Gettysburg Leon (PGL), which has a 35-year relationship with Nicaragua’s second-largest city, is simply providing food for 60 children attending a city preschool for low-income families. Fifteen orphans live full time on-site. These aren’t fancy meals that PGL helps provide. Rice, beans, tortillas, eggs, and vegetable soup once a day is at times the only meal for these kids. Almost all are from families where parents work as day laborers, domestics, or street vendors and they make less than $2 a day. The orphans don’t even have that much at home since their home is their preschool, and what they have to eat is what’s there.
For two years, PGL has supported this preschool and orphanage with enough funds for at least one daily meal. Nicaragua is a poor country that, in recent years, has undergone political upheaval and mass out-migration, a change from before 2018 when there was stability and the country seemed on the upswing. Protests in that year and the government response led to a chain reaction and an economic spiral downward, with one result that now close to 10% of the people are estimated to have left the country. Children are left behind by such circumstances in many ways. Parents go to look for work that allows them to support their children and then don’t come back, often because they’re unable to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.