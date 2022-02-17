Conservation can come in many forms, and often it comes with trying new things. Sometimes these new conservation practices benefit more parties than just the environment.
The “perfect” conservation objective would ideally involve both an environmental benefit and a tangible benefit to the person or people implementing the practice. One such practice is Advanced Nutrient Management, which we have been putting to work throughout Adams County.
The Adams County Conservation District has been working with Rosetree Consulting over the past year to implement Advanced Nutrient Management practices on farms across the county. This project involved both Split Nitrogen Application and Adaptive Nitrogen Management.
By evaluating farm conditions, crop rotations, and crop needs (adaptive management) and applying nitrogen at the most beneficial times (split application), farmers apply nitrogen at the right time and rate to maximize their fertilizer efficiency and reduce their fertilizer costs. This efficient use of nitrogen also reduces the amount of nitrogen potentially making it to local streams.
This project was done over the last year through planting, growing, and harvest season and results are showing good promise.
Participants saw an average yield increase from a split application of 17.6 bushels/acre, and an 11% increase in fertilizer use efficiency by split-applying nitrogen fertilizer, this led to a 5-10% reduction in per bushel fertilizer costs. The average revenue on split applied fields was an additional $92 per acre, after factoring in the cost of the side-dress application.
“Will we always expect a 17.6 bu/A increase due to split applications? No! The average difference was 17.6 bu. One participant saw a nine-bushel loss due to site specific reasons that can be addressed in future years, while threeparticipants saw a 30-plus bu advantage. The advantage to split applications depends on weather, fertilizer application methods, and overall agronomic management of the crop. As long as your fertility program is agronomically sound, and seed is uniformly & consistently placed 1.5” to 2” deep, split applications are a no brainer. There is very little economic or production risks to a split-application and return on investment is easy to see,” says Eric Rosenbaum of Rosetree Consulting.
This project, which was funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, will continue into 2022. The project and data described above apply only to fields planted in corn.
In order to be eligible, your field(s) must be in Adams County, planted in corn, and meet Core Nitrogen requirements prior to the start date. You must be willing to delay a portion of your fertilizer nitrogen to a side-dress application, provide a check strip to compare your data, and share your yield/application/economic data for education and data keeping purposes.
Participants will be reimbursed $15 per acre for Split Nitrogen Application and $7.50 per acre (true cost is $10 per acre) for Adaptive Nitrogen Management. If you are interested in this program, or for more information please contact Ricky Whitmore by March 18 at rwhitmore@adamscounty.us or by calling 717-334-0636.
