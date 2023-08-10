Since 2012, Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. (Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter) has brought together local churches and citizens to provide emergency shelter to those without housing during the winter months. Every year, C.A.R.E.S. serves many local folks in need, some with families, many of whom are working but unable to afford housing.

Over the past 11 years, C.A.R.E.S. has housed hundreds of our most vulnerable neighbors, ranging from infants to retirees, including veterans and school-aged children, as well as working adults. The spiraling cost of housing, food, and fuel has forced most of us to tighten our belts, and for the least affluent, stints without stable housing are all too real a risk.

Christopher Fee is a C.A.R.E.S. board member, Graeff Professor of English at Gettysburg College, Upper Adams School District board member, and a member of Menallen Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers).

