Since 2012, Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. (Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter) has brought together local churches and citizens to provide emergency shelter to those without housing during the winter months. Every year, C.A.R.E.S. serves many local folks in need, some with families, many of whom are working but unable to afford housing.
Over the past 11 years, C.A.R.E.S. has housed hundreds of our most vulnerable neighbors, ranging from infants to retirees, including veterans and school-aged children, as well as working adults. The spiraling cost of housing, food, and fuel has forced most of us to tighten our belts, and for the least affluent, stints without stable housing are all too real a risk.
This October, as the leaves turn and the temperatures drop, C.A.R.E.S. will again open its doors to meet this need. This year, moreover, we hope to have a permanent home in a single location for the entire six-month season, providing an additional aspect of stability for the benefit of people who would very much appreciate a measure of such security at an especially vulnerable and turbulent point in their lives.
This year there again will be ample ways for volunteers to assist and engage with our guests, with a variety of service roles available. Some may like to serve as overnight volunteers in the company of professional staff; others may enjoy acting as cooks for breakfast.
We often need clerical aid and technical support. In addition, some might prefer to wash blankets every two weeks at the North Gettysburg Laundry Center, which for years has graciously and generously provided their facilities for this purpose free of cost to the program.
Would you like to join us in our efforts? If so, please email C.A.R.E.S. at director@gettysburgcares.org, call 717-334-4195, or check us out on Facebook, where you can read about our upcoming Birthday Party fund-raiser: Happy Birthday to C.A.R.E.S.
We are pleased to announce that we will be celebrating our 11th birthday with an outdoor supper. The Kellett family has once again graciously agreed to host this celebration at their home on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m.
We will have special recognition of our many dedicated volunteers and community supporters.
“Birthday gifts” to C.A.R.E.S. help to provide shelter in the cold weather for our guests in need of housing. Additionally, our dedicated staff uses these resources to help the most vulnerable find more permanent housing, employment, medical care, and social services. All contributions of time or money are very much appreciated.
Please also remember that as much as cash donations are much needed and greatly appreciated, the human touch is always a vital part of any growth and healing process. C.A.R.E.S. is therefore constantly seeking volunteers, not just to staff the shelter overnight, but to help out in any way with which you are most comfortable.
C.A.R.E.S. wants YOU to get involved in providing a vital helping hand to our most vulnerable friends and neighbors.
Christopher Fee is a C.A.R.E.S. board member, Graeff Professor of English at Gettysburg College, Upper Adams School District board member, and a member of Menallen Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.