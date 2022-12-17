There has been much attention paid to inflation and possible recession this holiday season, causing all of us to carefully consider our usual spending on gifts and celebrations. Luckily, the concepts of repurposing and reducing fit right in with customary practices of December recycling.
The Department of Environmental Protection suggests we choose gifts “from sustainable sources producing items that are compostable, biodegradable, recyclable and reduce pollution, thus offering eco-friendly gifts that are kind to both people and our planet.”
A great option is to take friends and family to a local landscaper to pick out a replantable Christmas tree or shrub. A trip to a nursery could also provide an assortment of succulent plants in non-plastic pots, which make a nice windowsill display while, according to the Extension Service of West Virginia University, improving the quality of indoor air.
Many department stores stock biodegradable bamboo cutlery and serving pieces for gifting. Florida-based ZeroWasteStore has an assortment of attractive bamboo notebooks, pencils and other compostable products available online at http://www.zerowastestore.com.
For adults and teens, think about giving tickets to a movie or other entertainment event instead of giving them more “stuff.” For elderly relatives, consider giving a book of homemade coupons promising that you’ll have them over for lunch, repaint their kitchen, take them on outings or shovel snow. For friends, you might give them coupons they can redeem for free babysitting services to enjoy a night out.
The holiday season with its accompanying buying, wrapping and celebrating substantially increases the amount of solid waste we generate. However, there are many opportunities for the consumer to reduce, reuse and recycle the remnants of holiday cheer.
When preparing gifts for giving, reuse boxes or repurpose other containers such as baskets, tins or jars. Don’t use wrapping paper. Repurpose your children’s artwork or newspaper comics instead. Wrap gifts in brown paper bags, festive holiday fabric, dish towels or bandannas. If you do buy giftwrap, look for recycled paper with the highest post-consumer content you can find. Save bows, ribbons and paper to reuse next year. Shred used wrapping paper to use as filler or packing material.
If Christmas lights are a part of your family’s traditions, put them up but use a timer so they aren’t on more than six hours a night. Whenever possible, invest in rechargeable batteries to go with electronic toys and gadgets. Collect rarely used items and donate them to Goodwill, Salvation Army, local churches, daycare centers or charity groups.
Buy holiday greeting cards made from recycled paper. Three of Hallmark’s lines have recycled content: Shoebox Greetings, My Thoughts Exactly and Comedy Club. Use postcards to eliminate envelopes and excess paper. Clip holiday cards to make gift tags for next year. Jot down your favorite recipe on the back to include with a hostess gift. You can plant the cards from Green Field Paper Company (http://www.greenfieldpaper.com) and grow the seeds embedded in them.
‘Tis the season for holiday parties. Use cloth napkins and reusable dishes, glasses and silverware. Rent party furnishings rather than buying things you will only use once a year. Reuse plastic margarine tubs or yogurt containers to store holiday leftovers.
Finally, Public Works Director Rob Harbaugh and I are frequently asked about post-Christmas tree disposal. There are three options for Gettysburg residents. One, curbside pickup will be announced in the Times and on the borough’s website. Two, trees can be brought to the shrub drop-off platform at the public works building at 457 E. Middle St. Three, trees can be brought to the Gettysburg Recreation Park, 545 Long Lane. Follow the signs indicating where the trees should be left, all of which will be recycled as mulch.
Happy holidays to everyone and a sincere wish that recycling is in the forefront of everyone’s thoughts in the new year.
Judie Butterfield is the chairman of Gettysburg Borough’s Recycling Committee and third ward council representative. She can be contacted at jbfd@comcast.net or 717-337-0724.
