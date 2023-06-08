The emergency shelter provided by Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. for those without housing in our community during the coldest months is now closed for the summer, but the need remains.
Founded in 2012, Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. is a collaborative effort by local churches and citizens to provide emergency shelter during the winter to those without housing.
I’ve worked with Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. since the beginning. As part of my annual Gettysburg College class on homelessness, I’ve worked regularly at the Gettysburg Community Soup Kitchen even longer, so I have had the opportunity to note patterns in the clientele of both institutions and develop relationships with guests of both services. Both organizations faced tremendous challenges during the pandemic, and both persevered admirably.
Moreover, I’ve been particularly gratified over the years to note the sometimes stunning generosity of this community in attempting to meet the needs of our most challenged brothers and sisters. I thank all of you who have given and who continue to give unflaggingly of your money, your time, and your goodwill. It is consistently humbling to witness the extraordinary magnanimity of such neighbors, who live every day according to the teaching of Matthew 25: 35-36. Bless you.
The challenges faced by those in need in our community continue, however, for two main reasons: inflation and high housing costs. Inflation is a perennial problem, but this year expenses have skyrocketed. Everyone has been feeling the pinch of spiraling grocery and gas costs, in particular. Those with the least reserves are the most exposed to such spikes in costs. This includes folks on fixed incomes and working families who survive by cobbling together many jobs. For that reason, retired people and those with children may be at particular risk.
The cost of housing in Adams County has always been subject to pressures that are unique to our location. The fact that the lovely battlefield surrounds the Borough of Gettysburg means that housing expansion is curtailed, so prices in town can be relatively high. The stock of affordable rental properties is low. This means that it can be hard for working folks to find a decent place to live close to work, which can be a big deal to those without reliable transportation. This point was driven home to me recently by a man I know through both C.A.R.E.S. and the soup kitchen. He asked me to emphasize in my next column that the wages at his job in town simply cannot keep pace with the rising costs of food and housing, which puts him at real risk of being unable to feed himself and keep himself housed. His effort to make ends meet is unfortunately all too common today, and this trend seems to be getting worse.
If you would like to help those experiencing homelessness locally, you can be trained to serve as an overnight volunteer with C.A.R.E.S., or you can donate funds or needed items. Please reach out by contacting 717-334-4195 or director@gettysburgcares.org.
Christopher Fee is a C.A.R.E.S. board member, Graeff Professor of English at Gettysburg College, a member of Menallen Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), and a member of the Upper Adams School District Board.
