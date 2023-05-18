Healthy Adams Bicycle-Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) associate Don Gogniat coined the term “For health, wealth, and joy,” and he sure was right. That’s what bicycling creates.

HABPI’s work is done by an all-volunteer board, with 100% of donations going towards actual programming. HABPI is a very efficient community machine. Right now, The Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) has graciously offered a $15,000 grant to HABPI if we can match it with $15,000 given by new contributors. Thank you, ACCF.

Tom Jolin is a friend of Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. He can be contacted at 717-398-1144.

