Healthy Adams Bicycle-Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) associate Don Gogniat coined the term “For health, wealth, and joy,” and he sure was right. That’s what bicycling creates.
HABPI’s work is done by an all-volunteer board, with 100% of donations going towards actual programming. HABPI is a very efficient community machine. Right now, The Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) has graciously offered a $15,000 grant to HABPI if we can match it with $15,000 given by new contributors. Thank you, ACCF.
HABPI members volunteer and concentrate on our various efforts. The efforts include the Sept. 11 National Memorial Trail, the Grand History Trail (GHT), the Gettysburg Inner Loop, the Adams County Historic Society Spur, the Boyds School/Shealer Trail, the South Gettysburg Trail, and the Littlestown Rail Trail. Plus, we are supporters of Healthy Eastern Adams Rails & Trails, a wonderful nonprofit working on the East Berlin-Hamilton Township trail.
There are patriotic reasons to build trails. The Sept. 11 National Memorial Trail is planned to travel through Adams County.
It will probably be the same alignment as the GHT from Hanover to Gettysburg. From Gettysburg, the GHT will also go towards historic Emmitsburg, while the Sept. 11 Trail will go towards Chambersburg.
The Sept. 11 National Memorial Trail will be a tribute to all who perished on Sept. 11, 2001, in America’s single worst terrorist attack, as well as to the heroic first responders. The trail will serve as a symbol of the resiliency and character of the communities in which the victims and their families lived and worked. On that fateful day, Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial aircrafts, crashing two planes into New York City’s two World Trade Center towers, another plane plunged into the Pentagon, and the heroic passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 stopped a fourth airliner from striking the nation’s capital by forcing it to crash in a field near Shanksville, Pa. The trail will connect all three sites.
Besides the patriotic inspiration of these two trails, there is a tremendous economic impact from trails in general. For instance, the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP), running from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Md., generates between $40 million and $50 million per year for trail-side towns.
Bicycling and walking are joyful experiences, but physical activity also creates good health at the same time. It is simply pleasurable, especially in a pretty place like Adams County.
Well, it is hard to ask, but I’ll do it. HABPI needs new contributors with contributions totaling $15,000 to match the ACCF’s challenge grant. Will you please consider it? To donate, simply go to https://habpi.com/get-involved/ and select the “DONATE” button. If you have questions or comments, please email habpi2012@gmail.com. Thank you.
Tom Jolin is a friend of Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. He can be contacted at 717-398-1144.
