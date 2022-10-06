I was recently given the rather thankless task of revising the bylaws of the local Habitat chapter and to prepare/revise a series of policy papers required by Habitat International.
In doing my research, we were collectively reminded that Habitat affiliates have a second mission, over and above the one we pay most attention to (building affordable housing). That second mission is to work “to make shelter a matter of conscience.” The Habitat members are currently wrestling with how best we should make that commitment real.
One thing is certainly clear: it’s not a matter of conscience in Adams County right now. The county has a serious, chronic shortage of affordable housing. And it’s not getting better. Two sure signs that you have an affordable housing problem: prisoners eligible for release are kept in jail at taxpayer expense because they can’t find housing, and people leaving the homeless shelter have to go to Hanover to find shelter.
First, it’s important to understand what we’re talking about. Too many people think “welfare, drugs, and crime” when they hear the term “affordable housing,” but that’s a misconception. The fact is, slums are more likely to exist when the market isn’t providing safe and decent affordable housing. Besides, “affordable” housing isn’t the “low-income” housing that white suburbs despise. These are houses that cops, schoolteachers and restaurant workers can live in. This county has plenty of all three, and there are no good alternatives if there’s an inadequate supply of affordable housing. Either they live too far away, or they spend too much on housing, etc.
This is a critical problem. Affordable housing isn’t just a matter of reducing human misery and reducing homelessness. It’s also a hard, practical matter of dollars and cents. Economic development experts agree that two primary ingredients new employers are looking for are workforce readiness and affordable housing. Yet Adams County is in the midst of a historic homebuilding boom. There are huge developments at Old Mill Road, Herr’s Ridge, and Amblebrook and the proposed development at the old Country Club. Yet in all those new units, there’s not a single unit of affordable housing. The total number of affordable housing units being built in the county right now could probably be counted on the fingers of two hands. No borough or township within the county currently has an affordable housing requirement for new developments.
Several things have reminded me that Adams County is a resilient community and that many people care. Within the past week, the @Home coalition held a well-attended day-long conference on affordable housing, where many good ideas were shared.
So a few good things are happening. Habitat will continue to evaluate how we can help “make shelter a matter of conscience.”
Leon Reed serves with Adams County’s Habitat for Humanity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.