I was recently given the rather thankless task of revising the bylaws of the local Habitat chapter and to prepare/revise a series of policy papers required by Habitat International.

In doing my research, we were collectively reminded that Habitat affiliates have a second mission, over and above the one we pay most attention to (building affordable housing). That second mission is to work “to make shelter a matter of conscience.” The Habitat members are currently wrestling with how best we should make that commitment real.

Leon Reed serves with Adams County’s Habitat for Humanity.

