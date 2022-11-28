Adams County Historical Society’s new museum, Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum, will open in spring 2023 on Biglerville Road in Gettysburg. Part of its offering will be to tell the story of the land now known as Adams County that has been home to many tribes of Native Americans. No written historical record exists for the Indigenous people who lived here 500 to 10,000 years ago, even though Native Americans make up more than 98% of Pennsylvania’s human history.

Indigenous people built a rich and varied culture in this area. We know this from some of the things they left behind that help tell their stories such as axe, spear and arrow heads, drills, fishing items and gorgets. The new museum will display dozens of such artifacts that teach us about how these early inhabitants lived on their land that we now call home. From small encampments along creeks and streams, such as Conewago Creek, Marsh Creek, Rock Creek and Middle Creek, to larger villages and settlements farther east along the Susquehanna River, Native Americans developed thriving, complex communities. The Adams County Historical Society will help tell and preserve their valuable stories.

Howard Burrell is an Adams County Historical Society trustee.

