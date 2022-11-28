Adams County Historical Society’s new museum, Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum, will open in spring 2023 on Biglerville Road in Gettysburg. Part of its offering will be to tell the story of the land now known as Adams County that has been home to many tribes of Native Americans. No written historical record exists for the Indigenous people who lived here 500 to 10,000 years ago, even though Native Americans make up more than 98% of Pennsylvania’s human history.
Indigenous people built a rich and varied culture in this area. We know this from some of the things they left behind that help tell their stories such as axe, spear and arrow heads, drills, fishing items and gorgets. The new museum will display dozens of such artifacts that teach us about how these early inhabitants lived on their land that we now call home. From small encampments along creeks and streams, such as Conewago Creek, Marsh Creek, Rock Creek and Middle Creek, to larger villages and settlements farther east along the Susquehanna River, Native Americans developed thriving, complex communities. The Adams County Historical Society will help tell and preserve their valuable stories.
As the last ice age in this part of North America retreated from around 8000 BCE (Before the Common Era) to about 700 BCE and the local climate began to warm, Indigenous people began to settle in larger and more stable groups. Eventually farming became an expanding source of food in addition to hunting. Bow and arrows replaced spears as primary hunting equipment. Then as time passed into the 1500s CE (Common Era) and the 1700s CE, Native Americans saw the arrival of European settlers. Almost immediately, Native American communities along the east coast were decimated by warfare, disease and the takeover of tribal lands. Around 1730, what is now Adams County saw its first European settlers.
Who are the Native Americans who called Adams County home centuries before it was Adams County? Here are some of the Indigenous peoples who lived where we live today: the Susquehannock/Conestoga, Seneca and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, Leni Lenape and Shawnee Nations. There are on-going connections to these nations with Adams County today.
Andrew Dalton, executive director of the Adams County Historical Society, explains that we know Native American peoples lived in Adams County for millennia evidenced by the fact that they left thousands of clues behind in the form of stone artifacts. Dalton said, “The Susquehannock tribe was in the area; they were the closest group of Native Americans. It is possible that these people were ancestors of the Susquehannock, but we really don’t know.” What we do know for sure is that the historical society’s new museum will tell some of the rich cultural insights of local Indigenous people and inspire visitors to learn more about them.
Dr. Benjamin P. Luley, Ph.D., an anthropology professor at Gettysburg College, has assisted the Adams County Historical Society in understanding the thousands of Native American artifacts in the society’s possession and which ones will be displayed for the first time ever at the new museum. Many of these artifacts have been discovered over the years by Adams County residents and contributed to the historical society.
You can learn more about Adams County’s Native American history and so many other fascinating facts at the Adams County Historical Society’s new museum, Gettysburg Beyond the Battle, which will open in spring 2023 at 625 Biglerville Road. More information is available online at http://www.achs-pa.org.
Howard Burrell is an Adams County Historical Society trustee.
