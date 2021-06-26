On his way to the Battle of Gettysburg, Confederate Gen. Jubal Early on June 26, 1863, destroyed Thaddeus Stevens’s Caledonia iron works near Chambersburg, Pa., inflicting the largest civilian financial loss during the invasion of Pennsylvania.
Stevens had long been a target of the Confederacy. As the most powerful congressman in the Union, he had long advocated freeing the slaves and then using them in the military. He also wanted to confiscate land from the richest Confederates and distribute it to the freed slaves.
Ross Hetrick is president of the Thaddeus Stevens Society, which is dedicated to promoting Stevens’s important legacy. More information about the Great Commoner can be found at the society’s website: https://www.thaddeusstevenssociety.com/.
