The tradition of starting the new year with a few goals in mind goes back thousands of years. The fresh start resolutions we make adds purpose and helps us feel better about ourselves while being fun and inspiring. This year, give yourself the gift of a creative outlet by enrolling in a class or two at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center. Everyone is welcome and the atmosphere is friendly, social and professional. Let your inner artist shine during these winter months. Here’s a sampling of what’s coming up. A complete listing is available on our website at http://www.adamsarts.org

Levels Vinyasa, Tuesdays, Jan. 3-31, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $55 ($60), Flowing through traditional sequences and standing postures, while linking breath with movement is emphasized in this practice. Attention to correct alignment and use of yoga props for posture is also highlighted.

Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington Street in Gettysburg. Contact 717-334-5006 or visit http://www.adamsarts.org for more information. Wendy Heiges is the program director for the Arts Education Center. She can be contacted at classes@adamsarts.org.

