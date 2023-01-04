The tradition of starting the new year with a few goals in mind goes back thousands of years. The fresh start resolutions we make adds purpose and helps us feel better about ourselves while being fun and inspiring. This year, give yourself the gift of a creative outlet by enrolling in a class or two at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center. Everyone is welcome and the atmosphere is friendly, social and professional. Let your inner artist shine during these winter months. Here’s a sampling of what’s coming up. A complete listing is available on our website at http://www.adamsarts.org
Levels Vinyasa, Tuesdays, Jan. 3-31, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $55 ($60), Flowing through traditional sequences and standing postures, while linking breath with movement is emphasized in this practice. Attention to correct alignment and use of yoga props for posture is also highlighted.
Beginning Wheel, Sundays, Jan. 8-Feb. 5, 10-noon, $128 ($140) Wheel throwing is the technique of shaping round ceramics using a potter’s wheel. This class is a wonderful introduction to throwing clay. Your instructor will teach you strategies and give ideas that will help you be successful and confident.
It’s Winter, Let’s Paint Summer, Thursday, Jan. 12, 10-4 p.m., $72 ($80), Warm up on a cold winter day as we think and paint summer in this acrylic workshop. All levels are welcome. Choose one of your favorite photos from which to create your own painting, with individual guidance from the instructor.
Beginning Tap, Thursdays, Jan. 12-Feb. 16, 10-11 a.m., $70 ($77), This class is an introduction to tap for those who would like to learn or have a little experience. It covers the basic steps of different types of tap dance in a group environment. Bring tap shoes if you have them or wear soft, flat shoes.
In the Kitchen with Marc Jalbert, Thursday, Jan. 19, 6-8 p.m., $50 ($55), Bee sting cake is a German dessert that features soft and fluffy yeast bread, a crunchy honey almond topping and a sweet vanilla Bavarian cream. You will learn how to make a similar dessert, in personalized brioche bun form. The sweet dough can be adapted to make a great burger roll; enjoy with a glass of wine.
Beginning Watercolor, Fridays, Jan. 20-Feb. 24, $128 ($140), Enjoy the creative exploration of this medium while creating your own personal style. We’ll explore a variety of techniques to include wet on wet, washes, dry washes, gradients, layering watercolors and so much more.
Adobe Photoshop Class, Mondays, Jan. 23-Feb. 13, 6-8 p.m., $95 ($105), Learn the fundamentals of photoshop and demystify this versatile way of enhancing your images. You will learn how to apply corrective and creative color edits, work with resizing, enhancing and adding features to your images to accentuate the composition.
Food and Wine with Chef Corey Williams, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 6 p.m., $75 ($82) This is an Adams County winter food and wine pairings class featuring Food 101 Chef Corey Williams. The menu includes parsnip and leek soup, maple glazed butternut squash salad, braised pork loin with sides and an apple and pear crumble cheesecake.
Stop by and view our revolving art exhibitions and classes. We are open Monday through Friday, 9.am.-5 p.m. Evening hours correspond with class offerings.
The ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington Street in Gettysburg. Contact 717-334-5006 or visit http://www.adamsarts.org for more information. Wendy Heiges is the program director for the Arts Education Center. She can be contacted at classes@adamsarts.org.
