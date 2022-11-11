By now, most of us are aware that portions of the nation are experiencing historic drought conditions, particularly in the Southwest and portions of the West. The result: large reservoirs like Lake Mead, which provides water for Arizona, Nevada and California, and Lake Powell, which provides water for Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico, are at historic lows, and it appears soon that not all water users will receive their water allotments, causing impacts that will affect us (think crop irrigation). The long-term drought conditions are attributed to climate change.
Recently, it was reported that the lower Mississippi River is also experiencing historic low flows, so low that commercial barge traffic has stopped. This will have a huge impact because of all the cargo transported by these barges, mostly agricultural products. Streams from Coudersport, Pennsylvania to Bozeman, Montana and everywhere in between all flow into the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River drainage is so immense that it would be difficult to isolate climate change as a singular cause, but large portions of the nation are certainly experiencing drought conditions. If rainfall rebounds to normal (hopefully soon), the low river flows could be just a short-term variation of the norm.
So, what’s happening locally? First, we are being impacted by climate change, but, very differently from out West. According to Penn State studies, our annual rainfall averages have actually increased over the past several decades. However, the fact that we’re experiencing more than average rainfall does not mean we aren’t occasionally experiencing extended periods without rain.
What about local streams? The Monocacy River is currently flowing at about one third of normal flow for this time of the year according to the U.S. Geological Survey stream gage at Bridgeport, Maryland (USGS Current Conditions for USGS 01639000 Monocacy River at Bridgeport, Md.). There’s more at play here than recent rainfall. This low flow can be traced back to last winter and early spring when Adams County received below-normal precipitation. The lack of rain and snow last winter resulted in less water infiltration into our aquifer, which reduced our groundwater levels. Groundwater feeds streams in between rain events; this is called base flow. This resulted in reduced base flow in our streams since spring.
The rain we have received this summer was mostly absorbed by trees and vegetation with very little making it to the groundwater. Because the trees and vegetation are dormant until mid-April, much of the rain and snow we receive until then will infiltrate into our aquifer, and will replenish our groundwater, which will increase the base flow in our streams.
Bottom line: the flow in our streams depends not only on how much rain we get, but when we get it. Let’s all hope for rain and snow this winter.
Pat Naugle is the vice president and past president of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC). To learn more about WAAC, visit http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org or find WAAC on Facebook at Watershed Alliance of Adams County.
