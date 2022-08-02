An overwhelming majority of visitors to Adams County are coming from regions across the United States – most predominantly, of course, being the Mid-Atlantic. Historically, travelers from foreign countries have represented roughly 5 percent or less of overall visitation to our community, but those travelers proportionally are spending more money in our destination and contribute significantly to the local economy.

As compared to New York City, Los Angeles and Miami – places like Gettysburg and Adams County are often secondary destinations for international travelers, but nonetheless, Gettysburg’s poignant history is a draw for many foreign visitors who want to immerse themselves into American history.

Karl Pietrzak is the president and chief executive officer of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached by email at karl@destinationgettysburg.com.

