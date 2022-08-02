An overwhelming majority of visitors to Adams County are coming from regions across the United States – most predominantly, of course, being the Mid-Atlantic. Historically, travelers from foreign countries have represented roughly 5 percent or less of overall visitation to our community, but those travelers proportionally are spending more money in our destination and contribute significantly to the local economy.
As compared to New York City, Los Angeles and Miami – places like Gettysburg and Adams County are often secondary destinations for international travelers, but nonetheless, Gettysburg’s poignant history is a draw for many foreign visitors who want to immerse themselves into American history.
Over the years, Adams County has welcomed visitors from more than 120 different countries, according to research compiled by VisaVue in 2018 – a report tracking travelers’ spending using a Visa credit card. That same study concluded that the top five countries of origin for foreign travelers to Adams County were Canada, the United Kingdom, China, Germany and Australia. Several other European countries were among the top 10. Collectively, those visitors spent more than $1.3 million in our community.
Since the release of that report, the COVID pandemic hit the travel industry in unprecedented ways – but none more so than the international market. When borders closed and significant travel restrictions were put into place, travel from foreign visitors came to a grinding halt.
Today, more than two years since the pandemic arrived on Adams County’s doorstep, tourism has rebounded in big ways as Americans are increasingly eager to get back on the road again – despite high gas prices and worries over inflation. Some markets, however, are still working toward a full recovery, especially international travel.
With that said, Destination Gettysburg has reinitiated efforts to engage once again with international tour operators, travel planners and foreign media to showcase Adams County as a travel destination for 2022 and beyond. Recently, our staff attended IPW – the nation’s largest marketplace for inbound travel representatives to plan trips to U.S. destinations. Over three days, our team met with more than 75 travel planners and journalists to talk about Gettysburg and Adams County’s unique and monumental experiences that visitors can enjoy in our community.
Gettysburg is nicely positioned to be an attractive destination to foreign travelers who may be arriving in Washington, DC; Philadelphia or New York. In that spirit, the team at Destination Gettysburg markets the destination as a place to escape the busy city streets and explore a more rural landscape filled with epic history, unique dining and shopping and a majestic countryside – all appealing elements for travelers concerned about COVID.
Over the next several years, Destination Gettysburg will continue to re-engage with the international market as travel restrictions ease and foreign visitors becoming increasingly more comfortable.
Karl Pietrzak is the president and chief executive officer of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached by email at karl@destinationgettysburg.com.
