Hello from the Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC)! Summer is slowly coming to an end; the days are getting shorter and the “-ber” months are almost here!

We’ve had a busy year to date filled with events, and hopefully you were able to join us for them. Our next and final event for 2022 is our upcoming LCAC Road Rally. This year’s theme is Catch ’22: Puzzles and Conundrums and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15. There are so many ways to participate, too! We are still registering teams but don’t wait too long because Friday, Oct. 7 is the deadline. You can also participate as an event sponsor or by donating prizes for the winning teams! Visit us at http://www.preserveadams.org/road-rally for more information.

Betsy Meyer is the vice president of the Land Conservancy of Adams County and the chair of the Events Committee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.