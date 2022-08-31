Hello from the Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC)! Summer is slowly coming to an end; the days are getting shorter and the “-ber” months are almost here!
We’ve had a busy year to date filled with events, and hopefully you were able to join us for them. Our next and final event for 2022 is our upcoming LCAC Road Rally. This year’s theme is Catch ’22: Puzzles and Conundrums and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15. There are so many ways to participate, too! We are still registering teams but don’t wait too long because Friday, Oct. 7 is the deadline. You can also participate as an event sponsor or by donating prizes for the winning teams! Visit us at http://www.preserveadams.org/road-rally for more information.
I would like to send out a special thanks to our Events Committee — we appreciate all of your hard work, and the time and effort you put into planning the annual events for LCAC. And, I know, it is a lot of work! I also want to thank our Communications Committee and staff for all of the support you provided to the Events Committee. One aspect that I truly enjoy as a being a member of the LCAC is how much each committee supports the others to be successful in the overall mission and purpose of the Land Conservancy.
That being said, we will always welcome new volunteers on our committees. The saying, “it takes a village,” is very true and is that way for many non-profits. I would like to take a moment to share with you more about the various committees and encourage you to reach out for more information if one or more interest you.
Our organization is made up of the following committees: Finance, Nominating, Communications, Planned Giving, Conservation, Events and Membership. Not only are we grateful for the time of our many volunteers, but also their skills and ideas! If any of these piqued your interest today, please let us know and the committee chair will be happy to give you more information.
Life is busy for all of us and volunteering will require your time. But, it doesn’t have to take all of your time. We have volunteers that attend every meeting and event, and others who do not but are willing to during an event or to pass along information about LCAC and what we do in Adams County. What I am saying, is that no matter how much time you can give it is truly appreciated. We do hope to hear from you!
Betsy Meyer is the vice president of the Land Conservancy of Adams County and the chair of the Events Committee.
