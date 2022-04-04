I just completed my first year leading Destination Gettysburg and observed the occasion by holding our organization’s Annual Meeting on March 29. At that gathering we shared updates and trends in the local and national tourism industry with our partners and stakeholders.
One year ago, travel was largely curtailed due to COVID. But by spring and early summer, cases declined, effective vaccines became available, and millions of people eager to travel after more than a year cooped up in their homes hit the road. Lots of them came to Gettysburg.
In 2021, local visitation came all the way back to pre-COVID levels in terms overnight stays, and Adams County posted the highest lodging revenue on record, at $57.1 million dollars. Hotel and motel occupancy jumped over 48 percent from 2020, and B&B’s and area campgrounds were sold out much of the season. Most tourism-related businesses had all the traffic they could handle.
Which actually became a challenge as Gettysburg businesses dealt with the local impact of the national labor shortage. Restaurants, hotels, attractions, and businesses of all kinds continue to struggle with a lack of employees. Everyone is adjusting and trying to minimize the impact on service to visitors and local customers.
Now gas prices are spiking just as people start to plan their summer trips. That is a concern, but according to national travel research, American travelers are still optimistic. More than 60 percent say that travel is a high budget priority for them, and 87 percent are planning at least one leisure trip in the next 12 months.
Fortunately, Gettysburg is positioned well to weather this challenge, and even benefit from it. Travel experts predict that with higher gas prices travelers may opt to stay closer to home this summer. The target audience for Gettysburg lives within a 300-mile radius and can get here on one tank of gas. So, unless gas prices get completely out of hand, we expect another strong tourism season in Gettysburg and Adams County.
Destination Gettysburg plans its marketing campaigns around the seasons. We’re already sharing Spring and Summer inspiration with potential visitors to position our region top of mind as they make their travel plans.
Our website is a great tool for potential visitors to plan their trips, learn about what to do, and where to stay and eat. Traffic on DestinationGettysburg.com increased 25 percent in January and February compared to the same time in 2019, demonstrating increased interest in our destination.
Before COVID, travel and tourism in Adams County generated $750 million in visitor spending and supported nearly 5,400 local jobs. This spending generated approximately $42 million in state and local taxes. That money, paid by visitors, goes to work in our communities benefitting our residents.
We expect similar positive economic impacts in the future as travel to our region continues to recover and rebound. With spring and summer right around the corner, the future of tourism is bright in Gettysburg and Adams County!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.