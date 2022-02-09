We are living in a time where quarantining for days is the normal. Unable to leave your home due to illnesses or being forced to stay indoors to stay safe. Where the cold weather keeps you and your children indoors for longer periods of times. Where your children do not have an escape to go outside or hang out with friends as much as before, so they stay home with you. Or you have a schedule so busy that taking a break and making time for yourself is something that may seem impossible to fit into your never stopping life.
Whether you are working from home and/or parenting children who are learning remotely, staying home and never having an escape is occurring more and more. Although managing the day to day is important for you and your family, taking a break and taking care of yourself is just as important.
