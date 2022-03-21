Spring greetings! The season officially started on March 20 at 11:32 a.m., the moment the sun as viewed from earth crossed the plane of our equator. That’s not something we can see, but we can observe that the sun rises and sets at the exact points of east and west. (The equinoxes are the only days this happens.) We can also tell that the sun at noon is halfway between its noon high in June and its noon low in December. But why does the date change? Last year and next year it is also March 20, but in 2024 it will be March 19. If a year of the seasons (what astronomers call a “tropical year”) and a calendar year were exactly the same the solstices and equinoxes would occur on the same dates each year. But a tropical year is 365.2422 days. By inserting leap days into 97 out of 400 years we get the average calendar year almost equal to that value. But no single year is 365 days, five hours, 49 minutes and 12 seconds long. That would be awkward! Thus the date of the equinox shifts forward and then back as the leap year adjustments are made.
The planetary show this month is all in the morning sky. Look to the east-southeast about an hour before sunrise and you’ll see Venus, Mars, and Saturn gathered together. The arrangement of the three will change over the next few weeks, but they can be identified by brightness and color. Venus will be much brighter than the other two, and Mars will be reddish compared to Saturn and Venus. The moon, in the waning part of its cycle, will be approaching the trio from west to east this week, reaching its closest on the morning of March 28 as a thin crescent.
In talking about the stars this month, I’d like to feature some lesser known constellations (including one “lost” constellation), all found in the same area of the sky. This is one case where free resources can help; I recommend the star maps from skymaps.com and the astronomy software Stellarium (stellarium.org). We’ll start with a well-known guidepost constellation‒Orion. You can find it in the southwestern sky about 9 p.m. Look just below the legs of Orion for Lepus the Hare. It’s being chased by Orion’s hunting dogs and was one of the 48 constellations described by Ptolemy in the second century CE. Now find Rigel, the bright blue-white star on the lower right in Orion’s outline. Just above it (relative to Orion’s posture) is the third magnitude star Cursa from the constellation Eridanus the River. This river is a connect-the-dots line of faintish stars that trails down and to the right from Cursa. It has the greatest north-south spread of any constellation. On the other side of Orion (below and left from our current POV) you can see one of the remnants of the great lost constellation Argo Navis, representing the ship of Jason and the Argonauts. It was once by far the largest constellation in our Babylonian-Greek constellation system, so large and unwieldy that in the 1700s astronomers began to refer to it in three parts: the keel (Carina), sails (Vela), and poop deck (Puppis). Those parts officially became three constellations when the current 88 constellations were adopted in 1930. It’s Puppis that we can see in late winter and early spring as a rectangular group of stars just under the stick figure of Canis Major, the larger of Orion’s two dogs. Carina, to the south of Puppis, contains Canopus, the second brightest star in the night sky. We can’t see it from Gettysburg, but southward from latitude 37 (around the northern border of North Carolina) it becomes increasingly visible low on the southern horizon on late winter evenings. It lies 310 light years away and shines with more than 10,000 times the energy of our sun, enough to be the fictional sun of the desert planet Arrakis in Frank Herbert’s Dune books.
See you next month with some info on an upcoming total lunar eclipse.
