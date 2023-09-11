Last month, I was so pleased to receive a letter from a senior center participant expressing her gratitude for the center, especially the manager in charge there. The writer shared that she feels “blessed to be around people in her age group and safe knowing (the staff person) is knowledgeable about the needs of older adults.” She talked about enjoying the exercise, art classes, outings, and special events.
Those of us who work with senior centers know how helpful and special they are to the members, but it is always nice when someone takes the time to express their appreciation for the efforts of the staff.
It seems appropriate to share this story in September, which is National Senior Center Month, a time to highlight senior centers and how they contribute to the health and well-being of a community. Senior centers support and encourage older adults and offer a place to gather with others and discover their unique interests and talents. That’s why the theme for this year’s Senior Center Month is “Discover Yours.” The centers in Adams County work hard to provide various programs for the people who attend, allowing them to learn new things and enjoy different experiences.
Center participants can attend monthly chef presentations, sing-alongs, and painting classes thanks to a collaboration with the Adams County Arts Council. Several centers have relationships with their local garden clubs; the club members lead programs or help improve the center’s outside appearance. Senior centers are fortunate to have dedicated volunteers delivering meals, leading exercise, yoga, crafts, and educational programs. Center participants give back to their communities by coordinating the local home-delivered meal programs and assisting with the efforts of organizations such as Operation Christmas Child, Toys for Tots, and the United Way.
Centers are open to adults aged 60 and over who live and function independently and want to be part of a community. Each day is different and fun, but a successful center requires a partnership between the manager, the members, the volunteers, and the local community.
Adams County has senior centers in Biglerville, Fairfield, Littlestown, McSherrystown, and York Springs. We are seeking a location for a center in Gettysburg. The Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) partially supports the centers. ACOFA provides a part-time staff person (manager), transportation to and from the center through a contract with rabbittransit, and lunchtime meals. Each center raises funds to cover operating and program expenses. In addition to fundraising events, money for the center’s programs comes in the form of donations from civic and local government organizations, businesses, and private citizens. Volunteers are always needed to help with fundraising, meal delivery, serve on center advisory boards, and assist with daily activities.
In other news, we still have space available for anyone who would like to attend the ACOFA listening session this coming Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. in the conference room at Destination Gettysburg. This event aims to discuss how to best meet the needs of older adults in our community and provide input for the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s Master Plan. We will listen to comments and pass them along so that the Plan can reflect the needs and preferences of those living in Adams County.
For more information about senior centers or attending the listening session, please call the ACOFA at 717-334-9296 or visit our website at http://www.acofa.org/.
Linda Thompson is the community services director at the Adams County Office for Aging Inc.
