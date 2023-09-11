Last month, I was so pleased to receive a letter from a senior center participant expressing her gratitude for the center, especially the manager in charge there. The writer shared that she feels “blessed to be around people in her age group and safe knowing (the staff person) is knowledgeable about the needs of older adults.” She talked about enjoying the exercise, art classes, outings, and special events.

Those of us who work with senior centers know how helpful and special they are to the members, but it is always nice when someone takes the time to express their appreciation for the efforts of the staff.

Linda Thompson is the community services director at the Adams County Office for Aging Inc.

